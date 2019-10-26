Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash

shares
comments
Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 5:09 PM

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 boss Christian Horner admits that the team is short of spare parts after a heavy accident for Alex Albon in second practice in Mexico on Friday.

Although the impact looked relatively benign, the team had to build up the spare chassis for the Thai driver overnight, which means it doesn't have a safety net this weekend should either of its drivers have a major incident on Saturday.

Read Also:

Horner says the turnover of different aero specs means that the team usually doesn't have many parts in stock.

"We are a bit thin on spare parts after Alex's little incident yesterday," Horner told Sky F1. "It's just normal, you don't stockpile parts because they get replaced and updated relatively often.

"The guys did a phenomenal job last night to change the chassis within the curfew, but obviously you don't want to have another one of those before qualifying or the race."

Albon has had several incidents in recent weeks, having also had major offs in Singapore and Russia.

He finished today's FP3 session in eighth place, 0.191s down on teammate Max Verstappen.

"I think he's given himself a bit of a hard time last night," said Horner. "He was poring over data until late in the evening, but it's a new day and a new opportunity."

Horner also reiterated his thoughts on the impressive performance of Ferrari on the straights.

"The Ferrari is just so fast on the straight, it was 0.89s quicker in a straight line yesterday with Sebastian [Vettel].

"The question is how much have they got left in the tank? We're quicker in all the corners, but it's the straight line that's doing all the damage. It's going to be fascinating to see what they've got for this afternoon.

"When you look at all the others, the Honda engine is now getting pretty close to the Mercedes, the Renault is pretty much there as well.

"The standout at the moment, the benchmark, is the Ferrari. It;s not just a little bit, it's whoppingly large, the difference. That's what we've got to try and make up in the corners."

Next article
FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

Previous article

FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

Next article

Promoted: Charles Leclerc analyses his breakthrough year

Promoted: Charles Leclerc analyses his breakthrough year
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

1h
5
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.