Formula 1 Miami GP

Red Bull to reveal RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull will unveil the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team principal Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In June 2022, the Advanced Technologies arm of Red Bull's Formula 1 team revealed plans to launch its own £5 million hypercar, penned by Newey.

The car will feature a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a V10 engine and a carbon fibre gearbox. The car has been produced entirely inhouse by Red Bull and only 50 will be manufactured.

The RB17 will be presented on Friday 12 July in the Cathedral paddock at Goodwood and be on display across the entire event.

The hypercar will fit into the lineage of the F1 cars produced by the team, after the RB17 moniker was skipped when COVID-19 forced a carryover in parts that meant the 2021 car was called the RB16B.

It will also mark Newey’s final car for Red Bull, having announced he will leave the F1 team in early 2025.

“We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.

“The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.

“I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”

Alongside Horner and Newey at the launch at Goodwood will be 13-time grand prix winner and former Red Bull driver David Coulthard plus former Minardi F1 driver and Red Bull’s longest-serving exhibition driver Patrick Friesacher.

Red Bull will also display a series of F1 cars from its history as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, with several set to take part in the hillclimb event.

“I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary,” Goodwood Festival of Speed founder Duke of Richmond added.

“In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year.”

