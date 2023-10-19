Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
Red Bull unveils fan-designed Texan livery for F1 US GP

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has shown off its fan designed one-off livery for this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, incorporating the Texan flag into its design.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Red Bull Racing RB19, US GP livery

Red Bull has turned to its fans to come up with liveries for each of the three US-based grands prix this year as part of a campaign named Make Your Mark.

Following the pink and teal accents on its Miami-spec RB19, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in the colours of the Texan lone star flag.

The iconic star and tri-colour pattern is incorporated in the bottom half of the car, running from the nose all the way to the rear wing.

The livery was designed by Franco Cavallone, a 39-year-old graphic designer from Argentina, and beat 2000 other entries in a fan vote after the Miami contest was also won by an Argentina-based designer.

Red Bull Racing RB19, US GP livery

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB19, US GP livery

“The moment I was told I’d won it was a rollercoaster of emotions, I was so happy," Cavalone said, before being jetted out to the US Grand Prix as a Red Bull guest.

"I remember when I first found out about Make Your Mark, I was watching the second practice session at the Miami GP – it was the first time I’d been to a race – and I found out the Oracle Red Bull Racing livery was designed by a fan from Argentina, like me.

"When I got back to my hotel, I researched the competition and signed up to The Paddock and started designing my livery for Austin there and then. I thought about Austin and the Circuit of the Americas and took inspiration from the stripes and stars, and sweeping red, white, and blue lines around the corners of the track.

"It’s like a dream that this is happening to me, seeing my design on the car will be the best day ever, I can’t wait to see it on track.”

Team principal Christian Horner added: “It’s really exciting to see this unique, fan led competition come to life and coincide with the growth of Formula 1 and our supporters in the US, and to invite our global fanbase into the team and our garage to make their mark and design the very livery we race with.

"I think Franco has done an excellent job and the car looks incredible showcasing the Texan colours and culture. It’s not every day we release a one-off livery, so it’s even more special that it’s designed by our fans.

"Our hunger for winning continues for the remainder of the season, so hopefully this livery will be as winning as Martina’s in Miami, which saw Max and Checo finish on the top two steps of the podium."

Red Bull Racing RB19, US GP livery

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB19, US GP livery

