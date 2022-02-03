Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’ Next / How homesickness impacts motorsport's far-flung drivers and riders
Formula 1 News

Red Bull unveils launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car

Red Bull Racing has announced the launch date for its 2022 Formula 1 car, the RB18.

Red Bull unveils launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car
Luke Smith
By:

Red Bull became the eighth team to reveal when it will unveil its new model ahead of the new season by posting a teaser on Twitter on Thursday.

In a short video featuring defending world champion Max Verstappen, and including prominent coverage for sponsor TAG Heuer, Red Bull announced its new car would be unveiled on 9 February.

 

It means Red Bull is currently slated to be the first team to reveal its car ahead of the new season, launching the RB18 one day before Aston Martin’s unveiling on 10 February.

Williams and Haas are now the only teams yet to communicate their launch plans ahead of the new season.

Red Bull will enter the 2022 season looking to build on its title success with Verstappen last year, which marked the team's first championship since 2013.

Verstappen clinched his maiden world title by overtaking Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race in Abu Dhabi, capitalising on a late-race restart that sparked controversy.

Red Bull opted to skip over the RB17 car name that was originally planned for its 2021 car prior to the majority freeze in the technical regulations for last year, which prompted it to rename the car the RB16B.

Verstappen will be joined once again by Sergio Perez, who scored one win and four further podium finishes through his maiden season at Red Bull, finishing fourth in the drivers' standings.

2022 will be the first season where Red Bull does not enjoy a fully-fledged partnership with engine partner Honda, which ended its works involvement in F1 at the end of last season.

But Honda is set to continue its direct supply to Red Bull until the end of 2025 thanks to the engine freeze, allowing Red Bull Powertrains to gain concessions as a new entrant from 2026.

Verstappen has already confirmed that he will race with #1 on his car through the 2022 season as world champion, marking its first full usage in F1 since Sebastian Vettel in 2014 when permanent numbers were introduced.

2022 F1 car launch dates

Team Date
Haas February 4
Red Bull February 9
Aston Martin February 10
McLaren February 11
AlphaTauri February 14
Ferrari February 17
Mercedes February 18
Alpine  February 21
Alfa Romeo February 27

shares
comments

Related video

ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’
Previous article

ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’
Next article

How homesickness impacts motorsport's far-flung drivers and riders

How homesickness impacts motorsport's far-flung drivers and riders
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement
Formula 1

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull, Mercedes reach agreement over F1 engine chief
Formula 1

Red Bull, Mercedes reach agreement over F1 engine chief

Perez: Challenge of changing F1 teams is "underestimated"
Formula 1

Perez: Challenge of changing F1 teams is "underestimated"

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Latest news

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
7 h
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.