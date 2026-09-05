Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Formula 1
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Pol Espargaro warns 'MotoGP riders not aware of the change coming with 2027 tyres'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Pol Espargaro warns 'MotoGP riders not aware of the change coming with 2027 tyres'

New WRC constructor begins testing 2027 car

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
New WRC constructor begins testing 2027 car

What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Formula 1
Italian GP
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

Why Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP recovery may be tougher than expected

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP recovery may be tougher than expected

Why Charles Leclerc is likely to tow Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Charles Leclerc is likely to tow Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP qualifying

WEC Austin FP2: Aston Martin tops both classes with Tincknell and Robichon

WEC
WEC
COTA
WEC Austin FP2: Aston Martin tops both classes with Tincknell and Robichon
Formula 1 Italian GP

Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull should keep Liam Lawson in the car for the Spanish Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull should retain Liam Lawson for next week's inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, warning the team against prematurely rushing Isack Hadjar back into the cockpit.

Lawson was called up at the last minute for the Dutch Grand Prix to replace Hadjar, who sustained a wrist injury during the summer break. As a result, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda stepped into Lawson's Racing Bulls seat alongside Arvid Lindblad.

With little preparation and only one practice session, the New Zealander impressed by closely matching Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in qualifying. He went on to score six points with a seventh-place finish.

With Lawson continuing to deputise at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Montoya argued on F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up that Red Bull would be wise to extend his stint for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix. 

"Yuki showed the pace he had in the race, passing people, the aggression. I think everything that you wanted to see out of a driver. If you're looking for drivers in F1, he delivered. He did the job. He didn't make mistakes. He didn't put a wheel wrong, and it was really good to see," the former driver explained.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"With Liam, if I were Red Bull, especially going into Madrid next week, I would go, 'Hey, let's be smart. We're going to get a couple more weeks of recovery, and we'll prepare Liam properly for Madrid because it's a new track for everybody.'"

Lawson currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings with 49 points. Hadjar is eighth with 68 points and Verstappen sits sixth with 112 points. By comparison, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads the championship with 242 points. 

The Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid will take place from 11-13 September and will be the first time the grid arrives at the new Madring circuit.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Charles Leclerc is likely to tow Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP qualifying

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Ralf Schumacher pays tribute to brother Michael and his lasting Ferrari F1 legacy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ralf Schumacher pays tribute to brother Michael and his lasting Ferrari F1 legacy

F1 announces plans for huge 2027 season launch in Milan

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 announces plans for huge 2027 season launch in Milan

Former F1 driver warns McLaren is becoming "hard to stop" as Lando Norris fights for 2026 title

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Former F1 driver warns McLaren is becoming "hard to stop" as Lando Norris fights for 2026 title
More from
Liam Lawson

Isack Hadjar to miss Italian GP as Yuki Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Isack Hadjar to miss Italian GP as Yuki Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls

Poor Red Bull comeback could have ended Liam Lawson's F1 career, says former F1 TV pundit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Poor Red Bull comeback could have ended Liam Lawson's F1 career, says former F1 TV pundit

Naomi Schiff points to Red Bull advantage after Dutch GP driver change

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Naomi Schiff points to Red Bull advantage after Dutch GP driver change
More from
Red Bull Racing

"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Latest news

Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Formula 1
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Pol Espargaro warns 'MotoGP riders not aware of the change coming with 2027 tyres'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Pol Espargaro warns 'MotoGP riders not aware of the change coming with 2027 tyres'

New WRC constructor begins testing 2027 car

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
New WRC constructor begins testing 2027 car

What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Formula 1
Italian GP
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Feature

Discover prime content

Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP

What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing
View more