Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Next / Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen says his Red Bull team still "needs to improve" after noticing Ferrari was quicker during Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Verstappen took his sixth win in nine races, strengthening his grip on the championship lead, which has grown to 46 points on teammate Sergio Perez and 49 units on Ferrari challenger Charles Leclerc.

While Verstappen's Canada weekend was boosted by Leclerc's grid penalty, which took the Ferrari man out of contention, the Dutchman still had his work cut out to defeat the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who hounded him over the final 20 laps.

Sainz seemed to enjoy a small pace advantage over Verstappen, but couldn't find a way past the faultless world champion.

Despite his string of wins and his comfortable championship position, Verstappen cautioned that his Red Bull team "needs to improve" after finding out it was "not the quickest" team on Sunday.

"It’s still a very long way and I know the gap of course is quite big, but I also know that it can switch around very quickly," he said when asked about his sizeable lead in the standings.

"I mean, race three I was 46 behind, so we just need to stay calm, we need to focus, we need to improve, because today [Sunday] we're not the quickest.

"It swings a bit, like last weekend [at Baku] it looked good in the race, now it didn't look as good but we still managed to win and that I think is also a quality and we just have to work together with the whole team you know to try and just find little improvements in the car."

Ferrari has often been the quickest team in qualifying, with Leclerc taking six poles to Verstappen's two, while it has found it harder to compete with the Milton Keynes squad over a full race distance due to tyre graining issues and a relative lack of top speed compared to the Red Bulls.

But Verstappen while thought the reasons behind Ferrari's pace advantage on Sunday were hard to pinpoint, he said it was hardly a novelty as the form between both title contenders "goes back and forth" from race to race.

"I don't think it's always been that they have been quicker on Saturday and then slower on Sunday. I think in Barcelona they were also quick on Sunday and there were a few more races," he said.

 "So it just goes back and forth a bit. We need to understand of course… it also rained yesterday [Saturday]. Maybe that didn't help for us today [Sunday] with the greener track. But that's all things we have to look into.

"Maybe track layout, kerbs, whatever, we'll have a look into that but at the moment it's difficult to really explain why they were a bit faster than us in the race."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?
Previous article

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?
Next article

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Canadian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Marko: Mercedes F1 push for FIA help on porpoising has "backfired"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Mercedes F1 push for FIA help on porpoising has "backfired"

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Madrid expresses interest in hosting future F1 race

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel had freedom to keep Canada F1 "climate crime" helmet for race

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
55m
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.