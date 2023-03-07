Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko 'wouldn't mind a boring year' after his team dominated Formula 1's 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix but says tougher competition will come.
Defending champion Max Verstappen controlled proceedings from pole to never face a genuine threat as he claimed his first win in Bahrain by almost 12s.
Team-mate Sergio Perez completed a comfortable Red Bull 1-2, helped by Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc retiring on lap 39 of 57 with an electronics system failure.
That left the Mexican to hold a 27s cushion of his own over podium finisher Fernando Alonso.
Given the level of supremacy exerted by the RB19s, there have been fears that a dull F1 season lies in wait.
While that prospect does not phase Marko, he does not believe Red Bull will have it quite so easy in the remaining races.
He told Motorsport.com: "I wouldn't mind if it will be a boring year, but I don't believe it will be.
"It's only one race, and it is a specific race as well because of the [abrasive] Tarmac.
"All races are different. Jeddah [Saudi Arabia, round two] is much faster, for example, and other teams will develop their cars as well. They're not sleeping."
The smoother asphalt in Jeddah and its more flowing nature should suit the new Ferrari's top-speed advantage over the Red Bull. Likewise, Marko reckoned Ferrari would excel at Monza.
He continued: "I think, at the moment, the Ferrari is the fastest engine, but what does the fastest engine help if it's not reliable?
Pole sitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
"But yes, the top speed is like it is and we have to cope with it. Also, if we come to a circuit like Monza, let's see what happens."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said his crew was "not taking anything for granted" given they so far only had one data set to go on based on testing and the race both held at the Bahrain circuit.
He continued: "Once we've got two or three circuits under our belt, we will get a much better picture of the strengths and weaknesses of our car and our opposition."
Asked if his team might win all 23 GPs, a feat tipped by Mercedes driver George Russell, Horner replied: "Twenty-three races is a marathon, and it is about being consistent over the campaign.
"[Bahrain] was a great start... But we fully expect our rivals to come back hard in the future races."
Related video
Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress
Leclerc: Ferrari must understand why Red Bull is on "another planet"
Latest news
Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"
Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter" Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"
FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode
FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.