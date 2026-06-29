Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Red Bull's Austrian GP upgrade package compared to "B-spec" F1 car by former mechanic

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull's Austrian GP upgrade package compared to "B-spec" F1 car by former mechanic

Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

Winners and losers from a close NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Winners and losers from a close NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

Feature
WRC
Feature
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

AO Racing survives late thriller at Watkins Glen for first LMP2 win of 2026 season

IMSA
Watkins Glen
AO Racing survives late thriller at Watkins Glen for first LMP2 win of 2026 season

No smiles from Denny Hamlin despite snatching the points lead from Tyler Reddick

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
No smiles from Denny Hamlin despite snatching the points lead from Tyler Reddick

Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

No reliability and no pace: Carlos Sainz admits Williams doesn’t “have a car capable of scoring points"

Formula 1
Austrian GP
No reliability and no pace: Carlos Sainz admits Williams doesn’t “have a car capable of scoring points"
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Red Bull's Austrian GP upgrade package compared to "B-spec" F1 car by former mechanic

Red Bull’s Austrian Grand Prix resurgence has been linked to a major “B-spec” style upgrade package and a possible hidden weight reduction programme by former mechanic Calum Nicholas

Lydia Mee
Published:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Red Bull's extensive Austrian Grand Prix upgrade package felt like a "B-spec" car, according to the team's former mechanic Calum Nicholas, who suspects a hidden weight reduction programme played a big part in the team's return to form.

The Milton Keynes outfit arrived at the Red Bull Ring with a substantial list of updates. The official FIA documentation listed seven modifications, heavily targeting flow conditioning. The revisions featured changes to the sidepod inlets, engine cover, floor top and underside, rear corners and rear suspension fairings.

Speaking on the team's official Talking Bull podcast, Nicholas discussed the scale of the changes.

"You look at the FIA document, it's mostly flow conditioning. It's all been about extracting the most downforce and making the car more efficient," the mechanic-turned-Red Bull ambassador explained.

"Everything from the sidepod inlet to the engine cover, the floor, the top section of the floor, the underside, rear corners, rear suspension fairings - it's a lot. And it does almost feel like a B-spec car.

"I wonder though if the vast majority of the pace that we've seen today has actually come from the diet programme that it's been under. We talked about the weight loss, and I know we started the year severely overweight. I wonder how much of that has actually come from the fact that we've brought some upgrades that are under the bodywork, things that you can't necessarily see, or don't have to declare on an FIA document.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Those can be the things that still gain you a lot of time. With weight loss, it's one of those things where you're finding all of the tiny little marginal gains. It's not like you'll have one component that's just massively overweight. It's about looking at all of the installations and finding the little areas that you can find these little gains on.

"And I wonder how much of it came from the aero and the performance that we brought through the upgrades that we declared, and how much of the performance came from losing a bit of timber."

Max Verstappen claimed the second-place trophy at the Red Bull Ring and his team-mate Isack Hadjar finished the race in sixth, meaning the team walked away from the Austrian Grand Prix with 26 points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Arvid Lindblad reveals emotional hand-drawn helmet for first F1 British GP

Williams unveils special F1 British GP livery for Silverstone home race

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Williams unveils special F1 British GP livery for Silverstone home race

Ex-F1 driver warns Williams may have to "sacrifice" 2027 for 2026 gains

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ex-F1 driver warns Williams may have to "sacrifice" 2027 for 2026 gains
More from
Red Bull Racing

Why Max Verstappen burst out laughing during Silverstone F1 simulator runs

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why Max Verstappen burst out laughing during Silverstone F1 simulator runs

Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Max Verstappen's penalty call for Austrian GP battle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Max Verstappen's penalty call for Austrian GP battle

George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Latest news

Red Bull's Austrian GP upgrade package compared to "B-spec" F1 car by former mechanic

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull's Austrian GP upgrade package compared to "B-spec" F1 car by former mechanic

Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen win “feels a bit surreal” as Jack Aitken extends podium streak

Winners and losers from a close NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Winners and losers from a close NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

Feature
WRC
Feature
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

Feature

Discover prime content

How Arvid Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Arvid Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1

Why F1's engine-upgrade picture is becoming ever more ludicrous

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Stuart Codling
Why F1's engine-upgrade picture is becoming ever more ludicrous

George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

What were Antonelli’s chances of starting on the front row in Austria without his yellow-flag blunder?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Stuart Codling
What were Antonelli’s chances of starting on the front row in Austria without his yellow-flag blunder?
View more