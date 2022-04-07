Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Ex-Supercars star driving F1 medical car

Former Supercars full-timer Karl Reindler will drive the FIA medical car across the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ex-Supercars star driving F1 medical car

Reindler will replace regular medical car driver Bruno Correia, who has a clash with his safety car duties in Formula E this weekend.

He will also join the pool of available drivers and could make future appearances during the 2022 season.

Reindler has a significant CV which includes winning the Australian Formula 3 Championship back in 2004.

He then moved to British F3 where he drove for Alan Docking Racing in 2005 and 2006 as well as making a Macau Grand Prix start in 2005.

He was a podium finisher in Australia's A1GP entry in 2006 before turning his attention to tin top racing back in his native Australia.

That led to Bathurst 1000 starts in 2008 and 2009 before Reindler scored a full-time Supercars seat with Brad Jones Racing in 2010.

He spent two seasons at BJR and one at Kelly Racing before scaling back to co-driver duties until 2017.

Since then Reindler has been closely involved with Motorsport Australia in various driving standards-related roles.

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Previous article

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race Bathurst
Video Inside
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Karl Reindler
Team 18 unveils split retro livery for Sandown Sandown
Supercars

Team 18 unveils split retro livery for Sandown

Covers come off Lee Holdsworth Supercar
Supercars

Covers come off Lee Holdsworth Supercar

Holdsworth: No health concerns after first test
Supercars

Holdsworth: No health concerns after first test

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.