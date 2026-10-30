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Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart's unforgettable moment on the F1 podium with Daniel Ricciardo

Star Trek and X-Men actor, who has died aged 86, delivered one of F1’s most memorable podium moments at the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 12:10 AM

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Podium: Patrick Stewart, does a Shoey, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sutton Images





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While Sir Patrick Stewart made his name in franchises such as Star Trek and X-Men, he'll be remembered by Formula 1 fans as an unforgettable lover of motorsport. And in Montreal in 2017, he proved just how passionate he was by drinking champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's race boot on the podium.

The film legend died aged 86 at his home in Los Angeles after what was described as a brief and private battle with both Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. But before his passing, he had an incredible life where not only did he give through countless examples of philanthropy, but he also enjoyed the finer things life had to offer - one of them being champagne on the podium of the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, winner of the Montreal race, stood alongside his team-mate Valtteri Bottas, while Ricciardo had finished third for Red Bull. Stewart led the interviews as the actor opened with his famous theatrical delivery:

“Congratulations, Lewis. You might say that there’s nothing like a pleasant, quiet drive along the river on a Sunday afternoon in Montreal. But this was a little different, wasn’t it?” he said. But it was his conversation with Ricciardo that made headlines globally.

The Australian had made the shoey his signature podium celebration, drinking champagne from his own race boot, and the crowd in Montreal knew what was coming.

“I think I hear something… I have to do something,” Ricciardo said, before downing champagne from his boot and then handing it to Stewart.

The then-76-year-old did not hesitate, drinking from the boot to huge cheers from the fans below.

“This is becoming a ritual! Good vintage! Cheers!” Stewart said.

Hamilton, who had just matched Ayrton Senna’s record of 65 pole positions the day before, was impressed.

“I’m proud of you for doing that! It’s something I couldn’t do. Have you seen how sweaty his feet are?” said Hamilton.

Stewart’s reply quickly went viral.

“I don’t care – I’m on the podium for the first time; I’ll drink out of anybody’s shoe!”

The fun continued when Stewart asked Hamilton how it felt to lead every lap from pole position. “I’ll tell you that in a second, but can you read my mind?” Hamilton asked.

“Yes. You are happy!” Stewart replied, before rallying the crowd with: “Do you hear that, Canada? Montreal – what he said!”

The clip was shared widely online. “The first knight of the realm to do a shoey at the Canadian GP," Sky Sports said at the time.

Ricciardo, who left F1 in 2024, went on to do several more shoeys during his career, but few matched the one he shared with Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

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