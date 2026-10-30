Formula 1 Mexican GP
Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart's unforgettable moment on the F1 podium with Daniel Ricciardo
Star Trek and X-Men actor, who has died aged 86, delivered one of F1’s most memorable podium moments at the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 12:10 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Podium: Patrick Stewart, does a Shoey, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sutton Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
While Sir Patrick Stewart made his name in franchises such as Star Trek and X-Men, he'll be remembered by Formula 1 fans as an unforgettable lover of motorsport. And in Montreal in 2017, he proved just how passionate he was by drinking champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's race boot on the podium.
The film legend died aged 86 at his home in Los Angeles after what was described as a brief and private battle with both Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. But before his passing, he had an incredible life where not only did he give through countless examples of philanthropy, but he also enjoyed the finer things life had to offer - one of them being champagne on the podium of the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, winner of the Montreal race, stood alongside his team-mate Valtteri Bottas, while Ricciardo had finished third for Red Bull. Stewart led the interviews as the actor opened with his famous theatrical delivery:
“Congratulations, Lewis. You might say that there’s nothing like a pleasant, quiet drive along the river on a Sunday afternoon in Montreal. But this was a little different, wasn’t it?” he said. But it was his conversation with Ricciardo that made headlines globally.
The Australian had made the shoey his signature podium celebration, drinking champagne from his own race boot, and the crowd in Montreal knew what was coming.
“I think I hear something… I have to do something,” Ricciardo said, before downing champagne from his boot and then handing it to Stewart.
The then-76-year-old did not hesitate, drinking from the boot to huge cheers from the fans below.
“This is becoming a ritual! Good vintage! Cheers!” Stewart said.
Hamilton, who had just matched Ayrton Senna’s record of 65 pole positions the day before, was impressed.
“I’m proud of you for doing that! It’s something I couldn’t do. Have you seen how sweaty his feet are?” said Hamilton.
Stewart’s reply quickly went viral.
“I don’t care – I’m on the podium for the first time; I’ll drink out of anybody’s shoe!”
The fun continued when Stewart asked Hamilton how it felt to lead every lap from pole position. “I’ll tell you that in a second, but can you read my mind?” Hamilton asked.
“Yes. You are happy!” Stewart replied, before rallying the crowd with: “Do you hear that, Canada? Montreal – what he said!”
The clip was shared widely online. “The first knight of the realm to do a shoey at the Canadian GP," Sky Sports said at the time.
Ricciardo, who left F1 in 2024, went on to do several more shoeys during his career, but few matched the one he shared with Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lewis Hamilton: “I’m built differently” as he eyes F1 career into 2030s
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Why Daniel Ricciardo would consider a comeback at Le Mans
WEC
WEC 8 h
Why Daniel Ricciardo would consider a comeback at Le Mans
Does Daniel Ricciardo regret leaving Red Bull for Renault?
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
10 h
Does Daniel Ricciardo regret leaving Red Bull for Renault?
Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"
More from
Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 h
Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"
Sebastian Vettel reveals why BMW didn't want him – but Red Bull did
Formula 1
Formula 1 12 h
Sebastian Vettel reveals why BMW didn't want him – but Red Bull did
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Latest news
"Two steps forward, one step back" – Oscar Piastri explains the route out of McLaren's car woes
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
9 min
"Two steps forward, one step back" – Oscar Piastri explains the route out of McLaren's car woes
Denny Hamlin proud of season despite another likely missed title
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
1 h
Denny Hamlin proud of season despite another likely missed title
Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 h
Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"
Alex Albon dismisses Fernando Alonso criticism: 'F1 has no more pay drivers'
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
1 h
Alex Albon dismisses Fernando Alonso criticism: 'F1 has no more pay drivers'
Feature
Discover prime content
The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027
A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP
How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying
Formula 1
United States GP
By Stuart Codling
How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe