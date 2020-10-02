Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

shares
comments
By:

Renault has indicated that it is willing to supply engines to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri after Honda pulls out of Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

Both teams are beginning the search for an alternative partner for 2022 after Honda announced on Friday that it will stop its F1 programme at the end of next season.

Renault supplied Red Bull from 2007 to 2018, and the two companies won four double World Championships together. However, the relationship soured and ended badly amid some personal animosity between Renault Sport boss Cyril Abiteboul and RBR team principal Christian Horner.

Appendix 9 of the FIA sporting regulations obliges the manufacturer with the fewest partner teams to supply a competitor that has no alternatives. From next year, Mercedes will have four teams and Ferrari three, while currently Renault’s only commitment is to its rebranded works Alpine outfit.

Abiteboul said that the French manufacturer has not heard from Red Bull since today’s announcement but is ready to fulfil the FIA’s obligation to supply should it arise.

“I can confirm there was absolutely no conversation to this point,” he told Motorsport.com. “Being in the sport we are well aware of the regulation, and we have every intent to comply with the regulation and with our obligations.

Read Also:

“Obviously it’s a bit more detailed – we need to be requested, and we have not been requested yet, and secondly there are very specific circumstances, including timing, for this to happen. And we are still quite far from that window, which is not before the spring of next year. We know that in F1 lots of things can happen in a very limited amount of time, and spring 2021 is still very far. All sorts of things can happen. As I say we will comply with any obligation which may arise from this circumstance.”

Asked if a reunion with Red Bull would be awkward given their shared history, Abiteboul replied: “I think so, but we need obviously to look at the sport. And I think we are still very far away from having to possibly cross that bridge. I can’t imagine that Red Bull would not have some plan in the background.

“Clearly they must have been aware of this, and Helmut [Marko] and Christian are full of moves and solutions. I don’t expect that we will be their Plan A!”

Abiteboul said that Honda's decision to withdraw from F1 did not come as a total surprise to him.

“We know it’s always something that can happen,” he said. “I knew that they had to confirm their position after 2021, and now that was probably the time to do that – and maybe the lack of confirmation was already an indication, because when I see how advanced we are already into the 2022 engine design I guess it’s de facto some form of orientation.”

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Previous article

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Ford v Ferrari – separating Le Mans fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ford v Ferrari – separating Le Mans fact from movie fiction

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

The Verstappen 'hustle' that Albon is chasing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The Verstappen 'hustle' that Albon is chasing

Red Bull remains committed to F1 despite Honda exit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull remains committed to F1 despite Honda exit

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

How Pirelli kept the wheels turning into the Indianapolis 8 Hour
Endurance Endurance / Special feature

How Pirelli kept the wheels turning into the Indianapolis 8 Hour

Latest news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

40m
3
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari – separating Le Mans fact from movie fiction

4
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

5
Formula 1

The Verstappen 'hustle' that Albon is chasing

Latest news

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP
Formula 1

Rise in F1 COVID cases not linked to fans attending Russian GP

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car
Formula 1

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car

The Verstappen 'hustle' that Albon is chasing
Formula 1

The Verstappen 'hustle' that Albon is chasing

Latest videos

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1
2h

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained! 02:08
Formula 1
3h

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained!

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull? 05:43
Formula 1
3h

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull?

Honda's F1 Exit Explained 12:31
Formula 1
3h

Honda's F1 Exit Explained

Dijon 1979: Jean-Pierre Jabouille's first win 01:43
Formula 1

Dijon 1979: Jean-Pierre Jabouille's first win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.