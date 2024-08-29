All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

Renault F1 staff to protest 2026 Alpine engine plan at Italian GP

Peaceful protest set to take place at Monza to defend Alpine’s French-made F1 engines

Ben Vinel Basile Davoine
Upd:

Renault’s Viry-Chatillon-based staff is planning on demonstrating against Alpine’s plan to become a Mercedes customer in Formula 1’s new engine era from 2026 onwards.

The French brand is poised to end its F1 engine project, which has been a mainstay of the world championship for the past 47 years.

This led the Social and Economic Council (CSE) of Alpine employees to publish a scathing statement last week, lamenting Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo’s call as “betraying its legend and its DNA by grafting a Mercedes heart into our F1 Alpine [car]”.

The decision could be confirmed on 30 September, with engine employees calling out the Renault leadership for allegedly ignoring their attempts to engage in dialogue.

As a consequence, Viry-Chatillon employees are ramping up their fight to save their F1 future and are planning peaceful protests this weekend as the championship convenes in Monza.

The CSE has announced that Alpine Racing collaborators will gather in the grandstands on Friday, displaying “a clear and non-aggressive message advocating for the continuation of a French engine in F1”. They will be wearing white shirts sporting the Alpine logo and the #ViryOnTrack message, as well as black armbands.

The CSE has clarified that this action will not disrupt track activity in any way.

However, the CSE is also warning that “a large majority” of Renault’s engine staff at Viry-Chatillon will go on strike simultaneously and express its discontent “in a respectful but determined atmosphere”.

Whether the strike will affect Alpine’s prospects in the Italian Grand Prix, and to what extent, is currently unclear.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Erik Junius

Both Alpine F1 drivers were unsurprisingly asked about the conflict in their respective media sessions on Thursday in the Monza paddock and were cautious not to take sides.

Keen to focus on driving, Esteban Ocon commented: “It is, from what I heard, some peaceful protests. People want to talk, obviously, which is completely normal. And I hope that there will be some conversations between the parties.”

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly added: “I have absolutely no power or control over that situation. It's a team and top management topic.”

“So from this point of view, I'm focusing on my race, and the best thing I can do to every employee of the team is perform the best way I can on the track. To give them the rewards of all the hard work that every single employee is doing. That's my role in the team and that's what I'll focus on.”

“I understand all parties. […] At the end of the day, hopefully everyone will come out of it with a good option.”

Alpine was approached for comment by Motorsport.com and issued the following statement: “We are aware of some activities planned this weekend from staff of Viry. We understand from their communication these will be peaceful protests and will not impact team operations.

“The transformation project is still being evaluated and no decision has been taken yet by Alpine’s management. The dialogue, which opened since the project was presented to the Viry employee representatives in July, is important to Alpine’s management and will be pursued in the upcoming weeks.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colapinto "always ready" for F1 opportunity with Williams
Next article F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old-school” Monza circuit

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Dutch GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Dutch GP
Leclerc: Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari only "good news" for me

Leclerc: Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari only "good news" for me

Formula 1
Leclerc: Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari only "good news" for me
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Briatore not the "bad guy" in ending Renault’s F1 engine project

Briatore not the "bad guy" in ending Renault’s F1 engine project

Formula 1
Italian GP
Briatore not the "bad guy" in ending Renault’s F1 engine project
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Latest news

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia