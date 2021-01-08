Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

shares
comments
Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
By:

Renault says its most difficult weekend last year was key for delivering the answers that helped it make rapid progress over the second half of the Formula 1 season.

The French car manufacturer took three podiums last year en route to a fifth place finish in the constructors' championship.

But the highlights over the second part of the campaign were in contrast to some difficult races early on, like the Spanish Grand Prix, where neither Daniel Ricciardo nor Esteban Ocon finished in the points.

Reflecting on how the team was able to make such a step forward after the early events, Renault chassis technical director Pat Fry said that really important knowledge was gained on the back of its biggest struggle.

"Barcelona was, I think up until Turkey, our worst race of the season," explained Fry.

"But while it was a bad weekend for us, when we actually went through and looked at it, and tried to understand it from analysing that poor performance, you actually end up working out what you need to do.

"So yes it was disappointing, but I think we learned a lot from that on how we should optimise the package we've got.

"By Spa, and I think that medium downforce level is classically a level that Renault works well at with, that knowledge we have in the setup and a few developments that have been coming through, meant it was quite reasonable for us."

Read Also:

One of the key moments that Ricciardo highlighted about Renault's 2020 campaign was the setup breakthrough that he found at the second Silverstone race.

Tests during Friday's free practice sessions helped unlock a platform that the Australian felt very comfortable with, and that helped Renault unlock more gains over the remainder of the year.

Fry has played down the significance of that moment though, as he suggested the season was more about building up momentum.

Asked about Ricciardo's talk of a setup breakthrough, Fry said: "I'm clearly not going to tell you exactly what it was, but I think our understanding has been improving on how to set the car up.

"I was surprised by the size of his comments to be completely honest. It was clearly enough to get his attention, but I think there was still quite a lot more of performance we needed to find.

"It's like all these things: the devil's in the detail, isn't it? But it certainly helped our qualifying at the second Silverstone. I think it was the first time we were looking reasonably strong in qualifying, although the race was a little bit more of a challenge."

 

Related video

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Previous article

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Latest news

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 6: Barreda wins, Price leads at halfway

5h
3
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Latest news

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
Formula 1

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races
Formula 1

Damon Hill's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"
Formula 1

Magnussen: Fighting for points at best in F1 "becomes old"

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form
Formula 1

Mercedes must avoid "exuberance and depression" over driver form

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.