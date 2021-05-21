Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1 News

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

Former Formula 1 star and current Argentinian senator Carlos Reutemann has been discharged from Rosario's Sanatorio Parque hospital after having been treated for internal bleeding for the past two weeks.

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Earlier this month Reutemann was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital in his hometown of Santa Fe after suffering a digestive haemorrhage.

Four days later doctors decided to transfer him via helicopter to a different facility in Rosario, 170 kilometres down the road, due to a new episode of internal bleeding.

Following several procedures Reutemann's condition gradually improved last week, which meant the 79-year-old was able to move out of ICU on Sunday.

Reutemann remained in a general ward for another six days while his progress was continually monitored until he was finally released on Friday, 17 days on from his original admission.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Sanatorio Parque hospital said Reutemann "was discharged to continue with his recovery in the city of Santa Fe".

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.

shares
comments
Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

Previous article

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

56min
2
MotoGP

Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers

5h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco

21h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco

21h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Latest news
Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay
Formula 1

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

26m
Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

56m
Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’

2h
What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?
Formula 1

What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?

2h
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton labels F1 a 'billionaire boys' club' 00:43
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Hamilton labels F1 a 'billionaire boys' club'

Wolff: F1 risks protests with 00:42
Formula 1
5h

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Formula 1: Sainz - Ferrari 00:39
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: Sainz - Ferrari "very close" to being genuine threat in Monaco

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP 00:33
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format 01:06
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format

More from
Filip Cleeren
Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1 Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal" Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal"

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain
Formula 1

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
4h
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
17h
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021

Trending Today

Aragon WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Davies in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Davies in Friday practice

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monaco GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes canned Pirelli test despite a $400,000 credit

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic, P3 ‘a step too far’

What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.