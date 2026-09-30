Review: What Formula 1 Fans Can Expect from "Schumacher '94"

With "Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend", streaming provider Netflix is releasing its second "Schumi" documentary on October 2, 2026, following "Schumacher" (2021). We were able to watch the new film ahead of its worldwide release. Here is what Formula 1 fans can expect from "Schumacher '94".

"Spoiler" warning: This article describes certain scenes and content from the documentary. Anyone who would rather be surprised should stop reading here – but feel free to save the article for later and compare this review with your own impressions afterwards.

"Schumacher '94": What It’s About

The title says it all: the documentary chronicles the 1994 Formula 1 season, at the end of which Michael Schumacher became World Champion for the first time with Benetton. It was one of the most dramatic years in Formula 1 history, marked by several tragic accidents and numerous controversies.

"Schumacher '94" also lives up to its subtitle, "The Birth of a Legend", by looking beyond the 1994 season and exploring Schumacher’s career – not to the same extent as the previous documentary "Schumacher", but with individual episodes from the period before 1994. One thing quickly becomes clear: 1994 was a particularly formative year for Schumacher. And it ended with his first World Championship title.

Schumacher’s personal development from rising talent to Formula 1 superstar and the "bad boy" of the paddock is portrayed vividly. The documentary also reveals just how mentally demanding the 1994 season really was for Schumacher – and how much he changed within the space of just a few months. Contemporary witnesses such as Schumacher’s wife Corinna and his then-manager Willi Weber underline this with their accounts.

Anyone hoping for new information about Schumacher’s health, however, will be disappointed: it is not addressed.

"Schumacher '94": What the Documentary Does Well

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford, leads Damon Hill, Williams FW16B Renault, and Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1B Photo by: Motorsport Images

The images, sound – including those V8 and V10 engines! – and editing bring the drama of the 1994 Formula 1 season back to life. A handful of recreated scenes, showing Schumacher "at work" in his helmet and overalls in the Benetton cockpit, for example, are intended to add more depth than the original footage alone can provide. They work well as a complement to the authentic archive material, which is beautifully presented.

Many of Schumacher’s former companions also have their say: Corinna, Weber, as well as his former Benetton team principal Flavio Briatore, race engineer Pat Symonds, former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, and Kai Ebel and Heiko Waßer, familiar to German viewers from RTL’s Formula 1 broadcasts. All of them witnessed Schumacher’s rise at close-quarters.

The documentary also does an excellent job of conveying what that rise triggered in Germany: "Schumania". Thousands of people would come together on Sundays to cheer on their hero, suffer with him – and eventually celebrate his World Championship triumph.

The greatest strength of the new Schumacher documentary, however, is the portrait it paints of Schumacher himself: how he may have come close to retiring after Imola in 1994, how he was plagued by (self-)doubt and had to cope with one setback after another. How the media branded him "Schummel-Schumi" – roughly, "Cheating Schumi". How everything seemed to be spiralling completely out of control for him. Weber, for example, says: "After Imola, Michael was different." The documentary handles this development well.

Fittingly, Imola is given plenty of space in the film: around 25 minutes of its 107-minute running time are devoted to what may have been the darkest weekend in Formula 1 history. The focus is on the emotions of Schumacher and the other protagonists, as well as the visible and invisible scars the events left behind.

Schumacher himself can be heard describing the immediate aftermath of the Imola weekend. He says he suddenly became aware of just how dangerous driving a Formula 1 car could be. While completing a lap of Silverstone in a road car, he remembers thinking: "You could die here, and there too." It makes his inner turmoil tangible.

Another nice touch comes in the closing credits, when the documentary once again refers to the tragic accidents at Imola in 1994. At the very end appears the dedication "In memory of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger" – the two Formula 1 drivers who lost their lives at Imola.

"Schumacher '94": What the Documentary Doesn’t Do Well

Michael Schumacher, Benetton and Damon Hill, Williams Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Probably the biggest weakness of the new documentary "Schumacher '94" is that Schumacher’s rivals are either not given a voice at all or appear only on the fringes. His World Championship rival Damon Hill, for example, is almost entirely absent – despite still appearing regularly as a television and podcast pundit and having spoken in detail about the 1994 season finale as recently as 2024. The film shows Hill, but he speaks only in two brief archive clips from 1994.

The various controversies that shaped the 1994 season are presented in a similarly one-sided manner: allegations of hidden traction control, Schumacher’s black flag at Silverstone, the plank infringement at Spa-Francorchamps – and, of course, the infamous collision with Hill in the Adelaide finale.

All of these incidents are covered and shown – but purely from a subjective perspective. Schumacher’s actions are merely documented rather than critically scrutinised. The Adelaide collision – one of the most controversial incidents in Formula 1 history – is given no context whatsoever.

Several key moments are recounted without being put into context. For example, the documentary fails to mention that Ratzenberger’s accident at Imola followed earlier damage to his front wing – which, without that context, makes Ecclestone’s subsequent comments appear extremely harsh.

Then there is the pit-lane fire involving Schumacher’s team-mate Jos Verstappen at Hockenheim. It is presented spectacularly in the film. But there is no mention of the fact that Benetton had modified the refuelling equipment and removed a filter to increase the fuel flow rate.

Throughout the documentary, the impression is repeatedly created that "the others are the bad guys". Newcomer Benetton is upsetting the Formula 1 establishment, and the establishment is doing everything it can to discredit the newcomer – that is the picture painted above all by Briatore in the film. It reaches a bizarre climax when Briatore portrays the outcome of the 1994 World Championship as a kind of "judgement of God": "God was watching from the sky and helped us to be World Champion as well."

Overall, the film also struggles to rise above a certain baseline level of emotion. That may primarily be because most of what happened during the 1994 season and Schumacher’s rise is already well known, meaning the documentary has few genuine surprises in store. As a result, it feels predictable and not particularly gripping. On top of that, unfortunately, there is a lack of objectivity.

"Schumacher '94": Is the "Schumi" Documentary Worth Watching?

Michael Schumacher celebrates championship victory with his team Photo by: Ercole Colombo

So, is the new Netflix documentary about Schumacher worth watching or not? Yes and no.

Yes, because its impressive footage recalls a sporting hero who moved millions of people in Germany. Because it vividly portrays an exceptionally dramatic year in Formula 1 and its consequences. And because viewers are at least given a small glimpse behind Schumacher’s public facade and learn how the events of 1994 turned "Schumi" into a "robot".

No, because the entire story is told from a subjective perspective and avoids critically examining the many controversial issues. Perhaps the film could also have done with a little less Corinna: at times, it gets sidetracked with her into matters of little relevance.

Yet "Schumacher '94" does achieve something that would otherwise be impossible: the documentary brings "Schumi", whom so many people miss, back into our hearts, if only for a little while. All the more reason to say: Keep Fighting, Michael!

Frequently Asked Questions About the New Netflix Documentary "Schumacher '94"

When will "Schumacher '94" be released on Netflix?

"Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend" will be released worldwide on Netflix on October 2, 2026.

What is the new Schumacher documentary about?

The documentary primarily chronicles the 1994 Formula 1 season, in which Michael Schumacher became World Champion for the first time with Benetton. It also explores his personal development and the impact of the tragic race weekend at Imola.

Does the new Schumacher documentary cover his skiing accident?

No. Schumacher’s skiing accident in December 2013 and its aftermath are not covered in "Schumacher '94". The focus is on the 1994 season and Schumacher’s rise to Formula 1 superstardom at the time.

Is there any new information about Michael Schumacher’s health?

No. The documentary provides no new information about Michael Schumacher’s current state of health.

How long is "Schumacher '94"?

"Schumacher '94" has a running time of 107 minutes. Around 25 minutes are devoted to the tragic Formula 1 weekend at Imola in 1994.

What is the difference between the 2021 Netflix documentary "Schumacher" and "Schumacher '94"?

The 2021 Netflix documentary "Schumacher" provides a broader overview of Schumacher’s life and career. "Schumacher '94", by contrast, focuses primarily on the 1994 Formula 1 season and his first World Championship title.

Is "Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend" worth watching?

The documentary impresses with powerful imagery, historical footage and personal accounts from people who accompanied Schumacher during his career. Its weaknesses lie in its limited critical examination of the controversies surrounding the 1994 season and the lack of perspectives from contemporary rivals such as Damon Hill.