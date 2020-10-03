Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push
By:

Renault Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says staying silent over his anti-racism stance would be much worse than potentially facing any criticism for his actions from social media trolls.

The Australian is fully behind the anti-racism push in F1, and at the Russian Grand Prix wore an ‘Equality’ mask to show his desire to publicise the message.

But while being so openly behind the campaign has left Ricciardo in the firing line from a minority who do not share his views, the Renault driver is clear that he cannot expect everyone to be behind him.

“With the social media stuff, I think in general I try not to read too much because you might get 95 percent of the positive stuff, but it all it takes is that five percent to kind of piss you off," he said.

“They'll always be there. You're never going to have a 100 percent majority you know. It just doesn't quite exist unfortunately.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo said his choice of the ‘Equality’ mask was inspired by Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who has displayed different messages to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

And he says he feels happy that the world can now openly discuss something that even he himself admitted he felt difficult to talk about a few months ago.

“Even just talking about Black Lives Matter, and even referencing a black person as a black person, saying these things now out loud, for sure we didn't really have that much comfort talking about it,” he explained.

“I didn't have much comfort talking about it at the start of this year. So to start talking about things that you've never spoken about before, whether it's on racism, whether it's on mental health or any of these subjects, it is a little bit daunting. So you have to be prepared to probably open yourself up for a little bit of criticism, or maybe not 100% positive feedback.

“But again, I think if it's something that you feel strongly about and you believe in, I don't see why not.

“I think especially with the racism stuff. A big problem is the silence, and it's the people that you know are too comfortable in their shell in not speaking up. I think that's the thing: just encouraging you, if you do have a voice and a positive one, then let it be heard.”

Related video

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Previous article

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Massa says Alonso's Singapore win was title 'robbery'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Massa says Alonso's Singapore win was title 'robbery'

Latest news

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

2h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Massa says Alonso's Singapore win was title 'robbery'

Latest news

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back
Formula 1

Why latest Honda Formula 1 exit means it may never come back

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022
Formula 1

Renault willing to supply F1 engines to Red Bull in 2022

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained! 02:08
Formula 1

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained!

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull? 05:43
Formula 1

What Does Honda's Exit Mean For Red Bull?

Honda's F1 Exit Explained 12:31
Formula 1

Honda's F1 Exit Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.