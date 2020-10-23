Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

Daniel Ricciardo says he has already got a designer working on two tattoo ideas for his Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Earlier this year, Ricciardo and Abiteboul laid down a wager that if the Australian finished on the Formula 1 podium this season then the pair of them would get matching tattoos.

The agreement was that while Abiteboul could choose the location and size of the tattoo, Ricciardo would get a free call in terms of its design.

With Ricciardo having finished third at the recent Eifel Grand Prix, he has been thinking up how best to mash up a design that incorporates something about him plus the location of the success.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Portuguese GP, Ricciardo said that work was under way to finalise the tattoo, with him hoping it can get done before the final triple header of the F1 season.

"I've got an artist working on two designs currently so we are getting close," said Ricciardo. "I have got to speak to Cyril about the logistics, but hopefully before Bahrain, the last triple-header, we find a window to get it done.

"I know I am in the factory then, so hopefully he might be around too."

Read Also:

Ricciardo's wager with Abiteboul has been a good back story to the season, and shows how the relationship between driver and team has not been impacted by the Australian's decision to leave for McLaren in 2021.

Although Ricciardo says he has no regrets about his move, he confesses that it would actually be a good thing in the end if he is not totally happy walking out the door.

"I want that sad to leave feeling," he said. "When I announced my move to McLaren I didn't want to the next six months to be a painful or uncomfortable six months and, as you noticed, it hasn't been like that at all, it has been really good.

"I think both sides have attacked it with a lot of maturity and, as you can see now, there is a lot of confidence so the relationship has been cool.

"I've never seen someone so excited to get, not only the thought of getting a tattoo, but now knowing he is going to get one. It has actually been fun and I want to leave this team with everyone content, happy and satisfied, feeling like we've had a solid two years."

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
