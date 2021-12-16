Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Next / Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo admits that he has to make another step in 2022 after a mixed first season with the Woking team.

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

The Australian struggled for most of this year to get onto terms with teammate Lando Norris, especially over one lap in qualifying, which in turn made his life harder in races.

While his form improved and victory in the Italian GP was an obvious high, Ricciardo finished the season in eighth place on 115 points, 45 behind his teammate, and only five ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly.

"Started not great, got better, but still with some dips," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his year.

"Definitely happier with the second half. But there's still some things to work on, so I'm not like overwhelmed with it.

"Let's say I made a step, but clearly I still need to make another one next year to get where I want to be, and probably more on Saturdays just to give me that track position for Sunday and keep me out of a little bit more of a mess. So that's a that's what I'll work on."

Having finished a solid fifth at the previous race in Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo ended his season on a disappointing note in Abu Dhabi last weekend, qualifying 10th and finishing 12th.

He took the last lap restart immediately behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the first lapped car in the queue.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I think obviously last week was good and look, with the way the safety car and that worked out it, it probably helped me more than it helped others. And today it's swung in the other way. So that's how it works, these things go back and forth.

"I think I got up to ninth, then I think I was sitting there and I feel like I had a bit more pace than [Esteban] Ocon. But it was still tricky to overtake, and ultimately probably I didn't have enough pace to get by, and so that was that.

"And then I think the VSC, Gasly and Fernando [Alonso] were able to jump us so that put us out, and then we're just kind of out of position then so a bit tricky.

"I think we had a bit more pace in clear air, but to be honest that's on me, that's what happens when you qualify 10th and you're in I guess that park.

"So definitely something I want to improve next year is those Saturdays, and make Sundays a little easier for myself."

He added: "Obviously the magnitude of my 12th is not so big, the magnitude of the world title and how the safety car did that is completely much bigger, so I'm not going to give you my sad story!"

shares
comments

Related video

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour
Previous article

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour
Next article

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: We “deserved a lot more” after late season F1 frustration
Formula 1

Norris: We “deserved a lot more” after late season F1 frustration

Seidl: Masi’s tricky role in intense F1 title battle needs to be understood Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Seidl: Masi’s tricky role in intense F1 title battle needs to be understood

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo's Qatar GP compromised by extreme F1 fuel saving

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Latest news

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after F1 finale controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after F1 finale controversy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
2 h
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.