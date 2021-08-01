Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says his ongoing qualifying difficulties are proof of the ‘sad reality’ he is facing in Formula 1 at the moment.

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

The Australian has endured a tougher than expected time in getting used to the unique characteristics of the McLaren F1 car this year.

And while he has made some progress in adjusting his driving style to try to get on top of the MCL35M, he still has not found a big enough breakthrough to be able to consistently match teammate Lando Norris.

After another disappointment in qualifying at the Hungaroring, as he just failed to make it through to Q3 and lines up 11th on the grid, Ricciardo says he is having to accept that what he is showing at the moment is no longer unusual.

“I don't want to draw a line under it, like this is definitive and this is what it is, but more often than not this year it’s been the case," he said. "There’s still some things with the car [I have to get on top of].

“I'll be able to put a lap together, but at this level, when everyone is obviously doing well and pretty familiar with the equipment now, it's sometimes not enough or too often not enough.

“I think it's just trying to extract a bit more confidence in the car through feel, and I guess that feel comes through setup and stuff like that. But it is a bit of a sad reality for the moment.”

Ricciardo says one of the hardest things to deal with is that there has not been a consistent trend with the progress he has made in understanding the car.

And it is also further complicated by him struggling only sometimes in the medium and slow speed corners where the McLaren itself is not as strong compared to the opposition.

“I look back at Bahrain, first qualifying of the year, and I think I was P6 or something, and I was like: ‘all right, I'm only going to learn the car more and then get stronger from here.’

“But then you kind of have two steps back, and then maybe you get a good one [forward] in Barcelona. The trend is not that consistent in that sometimes the high-speed corners are good, sometimes the low speed are.

“Ultimately, it's just been quite tricky to drive but also just to really deal with and find the limit. Some days when it's feeling alright I'm able to push it up there and let's say drive more on instinct. But then I think too often it's a little bit reactive.

“Obviously it's been too often that than not. But I don't want to draw a line and be like, this is how it's going to be forever in time. I want it to get better ASAP. But, yeah, for now it's slow and steady.”

McLaren is clear that Ricciardo’s difficulties are related to the special characteristics of its car, and have nothing to do with him potentially have a chassis problem or other issue with parts.

Team principal Andreas Seidl says the team has rotated chassis this season as part of its normal process, and it showed nothing wrong with the equipment.

“As part of our normal programme on how we use our parts, there is a scheduled rotation of monocoques as well,” he said. “On Daniel's side we already changed two times this year and there's nothing on that side.

“We clearly see what the issues are that Daniel is also describing, and that has nothing to do with parts. It has to do with characteristics of our car. And in the end it's a combination of Daniel still getting used to our car, but at the same time he also has a teammate that is in an unbelievable form. And that's why we see this gap from time to time.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Previous article

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

13 h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

20 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

1 h
Latest news
Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

10m
Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

1 h
Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole

2 h
Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4 h
Hamilton says F1 gamesmanship accusations are "so silly"
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 gamesmanship accusations are "so silly"

12 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
19 h

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime
Formula 1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon crash

Crash question triggers Verstappen F1 press conference outburst
Formula 1 Formula 1

Crash question triggers Verstappen F1 press conference outburst

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
22 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.