Ricciardo explains story behind ‘FEA’ message on F1 helmet

Ricciardo’s tough start to the season with McLaren continued in Monaco when he slumped to 14th in qualifying and finished the race in 13th place.

Ricciardo has recorded just one points finish so far this year, prompting McLaren boss Zak Brown to say earlier this week that the Australian was not meeting the team’s expectations.

Over the Monaco weekend, it was spotted that Ricciardo had added the initials ‘FEA’ to the rear of his helmet design, standing for “f*** ‘em all”.

Ricciardo was asked about the acronym after Monaco qualifying on Saturday, but stressed it was not targeted at anyone and was instead a move to help pump himself up.

“I put it on my helmet in 2018 as well,” Ricciardo said.

“I like to use acronyms to pump me up. It’s honestly not directed at anyone, it’s something that I’ve said for a few years, and it just kind of gets me in my happy place.

“I think as well, as a driver, you put the helmet on and that’s also very significant of flipping the switch. It’s one of the last things I’ll see when I put the helmet on.

“So it reminds me to channel in and get into the zone.”

Brown’s comments combined with Ricciardo’s recent struggles have led to speculation about what his future with McLaren may look like, despite having a contract in place until the end of 2023.

Brown also revealed last week at Indianapolis there were “mechanisms in which we’re committed to each other, and mechanisms in which we’re not” within Ricciardo’s contract.

Ricciardo made no secret of his disappointment over his Monaco qualifying result, particularly at a track with which he has “a big admiration for and a love affair”.

“But equally, it’s not just me, the team want to see me get better results,” Ricciardo said on Satrurday.

“It’s not just me that’s not wanting to be 14th. The team don’t want to see me there as well.

“I don’t think it necessarily changes the course, moving forward, but for sure there is an emphasis on us improving together.”