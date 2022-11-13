Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash Next / Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has received a three-place grid drop for Formula 1's season finale in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash

On the first lap of Sao Paulo's Brazilian Grand Prix, Ricciardo appeared to make a late lunge on the Haas driver into the tight Turn 8 right-hander.

Ricciardo tried to back out of the move but misjudged the situation and couldn't avoid tagging Magnussen's right-rear, which sent the Dane into a spin.

Magnussen's car then rolled backwards into the path of Ricciardo, punting the Australian into the barriers and meaning both drivers retired on the spot.

The FIA's stewards investigated the incident after the race and deemed that Ricciardo was "wholly to blame" for the collision, which they felt it did not deserve the more lenient treatment of typical first lap incidents.

Therefore, Ricciardo will serve a three-place grid penalty at next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi. Ricciardo also gets two penalty points on his licence, bringing his total up to eight, but that's a rather academic punishment as the Australian won't be on the F1 grid next year.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, crash out of the race

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, crash out of the race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Judging the incident, the stewards noted: "Ricciardo made contact with Magnussen at Turn 8 on lap one, which caused Magnussen to spin, and subsequently both cars crashed.

"McLaren explained that in their view Magnussen was slower at the exit of Turn 8 than the other cars ahead, which made it difficult to judge the closing rate, as the two cars interacted.

"Ricciardo explained that in his view, he had slowed sufficiently that he was not going to collide with Magnussen and that he slightly misjudged it.

"The Stewards acknowledged that the incident was not reckless. However, they determined that the incident was between two cars and was not influenced by multiple other cars and is therefore not a “first lap incident.”

"The Stewards determined that Magnussen drove in a normal manner for that corner, and that he did not make any erratic moves. Thus the Stewards determine that Ricciardo was wholly to blame for the incident and issue a drop of three grid places for the next event."

Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris also retired from the race with a presumed engine issue, meaning McLaren's midfield rival Alpine is all but guaranteed to seal fourth in the constructors' championship.

Following his shock pole on Friday, Magnussen's Sunday ended miserably after just half a lap. Still, Magnussen's Q3 heroics helped him bank a point by finishing eighth in Saturday's sprint race, in which he inevitably fell through the order.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash
Previous article

Verstappen: Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash
Next article

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1
Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2022 Formula 1 season might be winding down to its conclusion with not much to play for, but it didn’t stop fireworks on and off the track at Interlagos. From controversy around team orders to a resurgent frontrunner, the F1 craziness didn’t miss a beat at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

Peugeot believes it is now “in the mix” after taking another step forward with its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in last weekend’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
6 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
7 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.