Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
1/2

Photo by: Renault F1

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
2/2

Photo by: Renault F1

By:
Oct 31, 2019, 10:04 PM

Daniel Ricciardo will pay homage to American college football team the Texas Longhorns with the helmet design he will wear during the United States Grand Prix.

The Australian Renault driver, who has traditionally used the Austin event to run an American-themed helmet livery, unveiled his the new design on track on Thursday.

The design mimics an American football helmet, with the Longhorns' logo on both sides.

Explaining the decision to pay tribute to the Longhorns, Ricciardo said: "The long and short of it is: I love Austin. The first year we visited here, I fell in love with the place, the people and the atmosphere; it speaks my language!

"Last year, I finally went to a Texas Longhorns game and it was an awesome experience so I thought this year I'd tip my hat to them.

"I normally try and do something Austin themed here and I thought the Longhorns was a cool one with the idea to do a Football helmet; it's pretty special and I'd like to show some love to the city!"

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz also revealed he will wear a one-off helmet design in Austin to celebrate his 100th grand prix start.

The Spaniard has swapped his traditional colours for a mostly black and orange design.

Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Helmet of Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Photo by: Carlos Sainz Jr.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr., Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren, Renault F1 Team
Author Pablo Elizalde

