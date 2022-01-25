Ricciardo joins Order of Australia ranks

The Formula 1 star, who hails from Western Australia, was named in the Governor General's 2022 Australia Day Honours List.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for, "significant service to motorsport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community".

The announcement of his appointment recognises both his sporting achievements and his string of charitable affiliations, including the grassroots Ricciardo's Racers programme run by Motorsport Australia.

Ricciardo joins the likes of Toby Price, who received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this time last year, Craig Lowndes, Mark Webber, Mark Skaife, Jack Brabham and Peter Brock in the Order of Australia system.

Joining Ricciardo on this year's list were other sporting stars such as tennis star Dylan Alcott, who was appointed an Office of the Order of Australia (AO) and also named Australian of the Year, basketballer Patty Mills (AM), and footballer Sam Kerr (OAM).

Ricciardo was one of seven people included in the 2022 honours for reasons related to motorsport.

Terence Bracken and Leslie Power received OAMs for, "service to the motorsport industry", while Ian Tate was recognised with an OAM for, "service to historic motorsports".

Kay De Luca and the late Anthony De Luca were honoured with OAMs for, "service to motoring clubs, and to the community", with another OAM going to Ian Digby for, "service to the community, and to the motor industry".