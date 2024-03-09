All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Daniel Ricciardo says he is mystified by the lack of pace in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifying that left him 14th on the grid.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo qualified half a second off his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in Q2 after he failed to find more lap time on his final run whereas most drivers around him did.
Tsunoda went on to qualify ninth, while Ricciardo will have a mountain to climb to score points in Saturday night's race.
"Very frustrating," the Australian said. "I think last week I was frustrated just more with myself because I knew there was time on the table, it was on me. But today is honestly a bit more of a mystery, I would say.
"The balance, okay, a few corners which you struggle with a little bit here and there, but simply in Q2 when everyone's able to find even half a second or something, we just plateaued.
"I felt like I couldn't get any more out of it with what I had. It wasn't like I had massive understeer or oversteer. It was simply, just, we didn't have what felt like grip compared to the others.
"Even if I had another set of tyres now... I know where the time was, but I don't know how we could have got it in that session. I'm hopeful we find something, because half a second is kind of crazy."
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

When asked if Tsunoda had unlocked something in the car that he hadn't, the 34-year-old said: "Honestly up until this point, no. Obviously, he did a good job but it's not like he's been really comfortable and I haven't been.
"Coming into qualifying it was pretty evenly matched and in Q1 it looked that way, and then he – and pretty much everyone else – was able to make that step and we simply struggled.
"Being that far behind is frustrating, and being 14th when we're obviously fighting for points, it doesn't help. I know that's not the gap."
Read Also:
Team-mate Tsunoda was delighted to break into the top 10, getting ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll to qualify ninth.
"Definitely happy with the result," he smiled. "The team did a fantastic job, they gave me such a good car.
"I can see their happy faces after going into Q3. This gives us extra confidence for the future as well. "
Tsunoda is braced for a fight with Stroll and possibly Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman to finish in the points and acknowledged only a perfect race will allow him to stay where he is.
"It won't be easy and there is still an Aston Martin and Ferrari behind, so we have to get it absolutely right with strategy, everything and also myself," he added.
"I'm expecting Haas will also be pretty fast. Anything can happen here and it won't be easy to overtake, so hopefully I can use that my advantage."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace
Next article Marko says he will be staying at Red Bull F1 team after CEO talks

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut

Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut
Why Norris didn't get a jump start penalty in F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Why Norris didn't get a jump start penalty in F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Why Norris didn't get a jump start penalty in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Why Norris didn't get a jump start penalty in F1 Saudi Arabian GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy

RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
RB
More from
RB
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener

Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener

IndL Indy NXT
St. Pete
Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

Prime

Discover prime content
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia