Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

By:

Daniel Ricciardo thinks he needs to get rid of some old habits he picked up from his previous Formula 1 teams if he is to get more from his McLaren.

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

The Australian has had a challenging Imola weekend so far, with teammate Lando Norris quicker than him over the two days of action.

And although Ricciardo outqualified Norris, that was only because his teammate had his best time deleted due to a small track limits infringement at Turn 9.

Ricciardo has confessed to needing more confidence in his McLaren, and he thinks to deliver that he needs to wipe away a lot of the approach he had to driving different cars previously.

“I try not to say as excuses from the past, but there are probably still some old habits that I need to still flush out a little bit, and things that perhaps don’t work as well for this car,” said the Australian, who will start sixth for Sunday’s race.

“I think each lap I turn it is getting better. So when will I perfect it? Hopefully sooner rather than later, but I think naturally the more laps I do, the faster and faster I’ll get.

"Hopefully then we’ll start to see the real potential because it’s encouraging to be up in the mix.

“There is a lot to be excited for this year – I think the sport in general is all pretty tight, so I’m okay with it.

"I’m certainly happy with the progress we’ve made [so far this weekend], and there’s still more to come. I’ll be patient yet persistent.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo says that he is not sensing any frustration that he has not got on top of the car’s characteristics yet, and instead is simply encouraged that the new MCL35M is quick.

“I think the thing that gives me confidence is looking at the potential of the car – it’s there, and it’s pretty good, and it can do more than I think it can, as far as just carrying more speed through the corners and the car’s going to stick.

“So I think there’s a little bit of trust in the car [to come], but I don’t think it’s just like turn in and close your eyes and it’s going to stick. A lot of it is technique as well.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate

Previous article

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

17h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5h
3
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

4
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

5h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Latest news
Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

13m
F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate
Formula 1

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate

36m
Williams: Latifi's strong Imola F1 form "disturbed" Russell
Formula 1

Williams: Latifi's strong Imola F1 form "disturbed" Russell

1h
Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

1h
Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
21h

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Ricciardo hopeful of IndyCar, Bathurst runs with McLaren
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo hopeful of IndyCar, Bathurst runs with McLaren

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

More from
McLaren
Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
4h
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Jorge Martin set for surgery after violent MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Jorge Martin set for surgery after violent MotoGP practice crash

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi to pole
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi to pole

Latest news

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 will keep Miami and Austin dates separate

Williams: Latifi's strong Imola F1 form "disturbed" Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Latifi's strong Imola F1 form "disturbed" Russell

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.