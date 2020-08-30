Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
04 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

shares
comments
Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start
By:

Mercedes says it needs to keep a particular eye out for Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo in the Belgian Grand Prix, with his low-downforce configuration making him a threat on the straights.

With Ricciardo’s Renault car coming alive in the low drag trim needed for Spa-Francorchamps, he helped the French car manufacturer deliver its best qualifying result since it returned to Formula 1 as a works team.

Lining up fourth, just two places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, Ricciardo is well in the hunt for a podium finish if any of the cars ahead of him stumble.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Ricciardo is a potential thorn in the side of the normal front runners because of the Renault’s performance characteristics.

That could make him very strong on the long run up to Les Combes and allow him to leapfrog the cars ahead of him.

“The real interesting car is Ricciardo, who runs a low downforce configuration, who has been by far the quickest on the straight,” said Wolff.

“I believe we could have a situation like we had some years ago with Force India, that a couple of cars will try to make it into Turn 1. That will be interesting how it plays out with strategy.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo thinks for now, however, Mercedes and Red Bull are quicker over a race distance, but that’s not going to stop him trying to do something.

“Obviously Max and the two Mercedes have been, for the most part, in a league of their own on Sundays this year,” he said. “So I think it will take something extra, obviously to hang with them for the whole duration.

“But we do have strong first and third sector. So if we could get ahead, you know, maybe it is a track we could defend.

“I think they're very strong in the second sector, but it is pretty tricky to overtake in the second sector. I'll certainly try to make life difficult for him and the Mercedes guys if that was somehow in reach.”

But beyond the positivity that the result brings Renault, for Ricciardo the Belgian GP opportunity has reignited the sharpness that comes from being at the right end of the grid.

“The truth is I will always set targets for myself, and whether I'm starting fourth or 14th I'll always come into a race with a certain level of positivity and confidence,” he said.

“But absolutely, you know, seeing the pole sitter in arm's reach is much more exciting and it's also you know, where I believe I can and should be. So yeah, there's more to fight for.

“Obviously, points as well are important. The deeper you get up the front, the more points you can take away from the weekend. So it's all of it.

“But fourth, you know. I will get a diagonal view of the pole sitter! To see that already, and to know I'm right there, and as I said in arm's reach, if I had any problems getting out of bed then yeah, qualifying up the front certainly helps that.

“And you are normally on TV more, so that's cool.”

Related video

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Previous article

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Latest news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

33m
2
IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

3
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

4
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Latest news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start
Formula 1

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race
Formula 1

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.