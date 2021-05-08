Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying Next / Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Daniel Ricciardo says increased confidence in his upgraded McLaren Formula 1 car is behind his strong Spanish Grand Prix qualifying performance, which he labelled as a "mini breakthrough".

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Ricciardo qualified seventh in Saturday's session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, outpacing teammate Lando Norris - who had a disrupted Q3 session - by four tenths.

While Ricciardo managed to start in front of Norris for two of 2021's first three grands prix, he struggled to adapt to his new car so far, which especially shone through on Sundays.

Coming a week after a slightly disappointing Portuguese Grand Prix, in which Ricciardo didn't make it through to Q2 and finished ninth, the Australian appeared more at one with the MCL35M in Spain.

Ricciardo explained setting up McLaren's new upgrades, which include a slightly revised front wing and a new floor concept, helped him gain confidence in Barcelona's fast corners, which he was lacking in the first three races of the 2021 season.

In Q3 Ricciardo was quickest in the first sector, which includes the high-speed Turn 3, illustrating his faith in the car has grown.

"Probably the set-up, which then allowed me to drive better and more confidently," Ricciardo said when asked what was behind his gains compared to a low-key Friday.

"The car was tricky yesterday, I just didn't have a whole lot of confidence in the high-speed stuff, to be honest.

"So, I think that showed today. I think in sector one we were pretty quick, I went purple a few times.

"Once you get into one, you pretty much just jump on the throttle and hold on. And so I certainly had the confidence to hold on to it today.

"And we brought some updates. And I think basically, we improved the set-up to make the updates work today. So that was probably when we found the pace."

Read Also:

When asked if he would call his Saturday performance a breakthrough, Ricciardo replied: "There are still some corners on track, which I'm still finding my way [at], so to speak. So it's a mini breakthrough, let's say that.

"The narrative for sure has been it's taken time to get up to speed and also I think Lando has been driving exceptionally well. So these two factors have been challenging, I guess.

"It's certainly a more positive day and in saying that, there's still a little bit of what could have been because we missed the last run [in Q3]. We ran out of time."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Previous article

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

Next article

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

46min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

1h
3
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h
4
Supercars

Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job

7h
5
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2

49min
Latest news
Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"
Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

7m
Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

13m
Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

28m
Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

46m
Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying
Formula 1

Norris: Q1 traffic "cost me" later in Spanish GP qualifying

1h
Latest videos
F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position 04:23
Formula 1
26m

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
4h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
4h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
8h

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability” Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”

Hamilton wins third Laureus Award for social activism Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton wins third Laureus Award for social activism

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Seidl: ‘Matter of time’ until Ricciardo is back at his best
Formula 1

Seidl: ‘Matter of time’ until Ricciardo is back at his best

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits Portuguese GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
20h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Susie Wolff got "weird texts" about controversial Valencia race
Formula E Formula E

Susie Wolff got "weird texts" about controversial Valencia race

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021
BTCC BTCC

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.