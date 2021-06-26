Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

By:

Daniel Ricciardo was left struggling to find an explanation after qualifying only 13th for the Styrian GP, nine places behind McLaren Formula 1 teammate Lando Norris.

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

The Australian was 0.5s shy of Norris in the Q2 session, and when told by his engineer after his final lap that he hadn't made the cut he said he had no answers.

Ricciardo had been an encouraging second fastest in FP2 on Friday, which made his loss of performance all the more frustrating.

"I don't know," he said when asked what has happened. "Today is what happened, a bit of a mystery, actually. We were obviously quick yesterday, and I know it's only Friday practice, and I didn't expect to be fighting for pole position today.

"But obviously we were pretty comfortable with everything. We put the car on track today and we are one second slower, pretty much. Then qualifying I think was a product also of this morning, we were just off the pace.

"Why? Not sure. But it was definitely one of those days, a bit of a frustrating one.

"So we'll obviously try to understand why and how. It's not like there was a lot of time here or there, it was just a little bit of lap time everywhere, and you try and improve a bit.

"But I just felt like everything I did, I was not really able to gain anything else out of the car."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He explained that the team hadn't made any major changes to the car overnight, and felt that he was edging closer to the limits as the weekend has progressed.

"We fine-tuned a little bit. But nothing crazy, nothing which should explain being so far off today. And you obviously change the car to try to be quicker! So we definitely didn't expect this today.

"In the high speed I tried to just carry a bit more. But I felt if I tried to carry a bit more then I'm looking at the edge of track limits, and just really struggling to keep it all on the track. And that's where I felt like I was kind of at the limit of everything.

"But the laptime never really got lower, it kind of just hovered around that area. One of those days I guess, we'll try to figure it out and look forward to tomorrow now, it's all we can do."

Read Also:

Ricciardo agreed that having a second race weekend at the same venue will give him a chance to address the issues that hampered him in qualifying.

"I think coming back next week will also be a good thing, actually, to come back and have another crack. But after Le Castellet, I was pretty happy with the progress. Yesterday, I was like, 'alright, this is nice, it's starting to all come together.'

"And then you get a day like today where it's just like, what? I don't really know how that all happened. That's why now obviously I'm not happy, but I'm just choosing to laugh it off a little bit, and hopefully we just find a bit of a reason why."

 

shares
comments
Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Previous article

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

19 min
2
W Series

Styria W Series: Powell leads every lap to take second series win

1 h
3
Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

44 min
4
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

11 h
5
Formula 1

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue

Latest news
Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

19m
Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

31m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

34m
Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

44m
Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

55m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

Styria W Series: Powell leads every lap to take second series win
W Series W Series

Styria W Series: Powell leads every lap to take second series win

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive denies bid to replace Sochi as Russian GP venue

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
4 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
20 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.