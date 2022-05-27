Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate Next / Vettel: Barcelona backpack robbers didn’t steal a “great deal”
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ricciardo: No doubts over seeing out McLaren F1 contract

Daniel Ricciardo insists there are no doubts over his Formula 1 future at McLaren for 2023, despite some semi-critical remarks from CEO Zak Brown this week.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ricciardo: No doubts over seeing out McLaren F1 contract

Brown caused a stir when he told Sky Sports that, off the back of Ricciardo’s ongoing difficulties in fully getting on top of McLaren’s car characteristics, their partnership had not lived up to expectations.

"We would obviously like to see Daniel much closer to Lando [Norris] and have a good intra-team battle,” he said.

"Daniel is just not comfortable yet with the car, we're trying everything we can. Again it was a disappointing weekend.

"Short of [Ricciardo's win at] Monza and a few races, it's generally not kind of met his or our expectations, as far as what we were expecting.”

Brown’s remarks were interpreted by some as suggesting that Ricciardo’s future at the squad could be under threat if he did not start making some rapid gains.

But asked at the Monaco Grand Prix about Brown’s comments, Ricciardo said he fully accepted the criticisms – and was as focused as the team in turning things around.

"It's not false, it's pretty true," he said. "Firstly comments, I don't take them personal. My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick. No one's going to be harder on me than myself.

"I don't want to be racing around in 10th or 12th places. It's been a little bit more certainly testing at times in terms of trying to get up and maximise myself in this car. But we're working together hard at it. The team wants it, I want it, and we are just working through it."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo signed a three-year contract with the team that keeps him there until the end of 2023, but caused intrigue after the Spanish GP when he suggested that talks about his future would begin in the summer.

Asked by Motorsport.com to clarify whether or not it was definite he would see out his deal, Ricciardo insisted that his remarks were triggered by confusion about the year.

"Yes, it's clear," he said. "I got a contract until the end of 2023. COVID messed me up, so I just got confused with the years."

Ricciardo had a disappointing run at the Spanish Grand Prix as he fell out of the points, but he revealed that McLaren discovered some problems on his car after the race that contributed to its difficulties.

While the team will not reveal the specific details about what the faults were, those elements have been sorted for Monaco so there should not be any repeat concerns.

"We basically found an issue on the car," said Ricciardo. "It’s rectified and coming into this weekend we’re all sorted. It’s like a fresh start, let’s say."

But while his McLaren should be better, Ricciardo is open that he still needs to get more comfortable with the car to be able to extract better performance.

"There is still more that I would like to be getting out of it, which sometimes I can see and then sometimes it's less clear," he said.

"I think we've also had a few things that have not gone let's say our way and interrupted some of the sessions.

"It's a combination of a few things, but I think even putting that aside it's still been a little bit tricky for me to always gel 100% with the car and feel like I can pull out these spectacular laps.

"There's been some races at times where it's been good, but still honestly I’m still working on it. I'd love to say that I'm going to be half a second quicker and awesome every race from now, and I'm working to get that. But yeah, it's still a bit of a process."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate
Previous article

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate
Next article

Vettel: Barcelona backpack robbers didn’t steal a “great deal”

Vettel: Barcelona backpack robbers didn’t steal a “great deal”
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher Miami GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Weight saving on drink made Miami F1 even tougher

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren to carry Senna name on F1 car's halo Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren to carry Senna name on F1 car's halo

McLaren: Low speed F1 pace no guarantee for Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Low speed F1 pace no guarantee for Monaco GP

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.