Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with F1 car
Daniel Ricciardo says the RB Formula 1 team has identified a “few flaws” with its 2024 car and that not everything is “functioning at 100%”.
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team
Erik Junius
The Australian was classified 16th in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, one spot behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda – who was tagged with a five-second penalty for an unsafe release.
Ricciardo was stymied in Jeddah by a 41s pitstop due to an issue fitting the rear tyres as the team attempted a double stack during a safety car period. He also spun late on at the opening corner and struggled to catch Williams driver Logan Sargeant.
The eight-time GP winner reckons the RB team has picked out “flaws” with its VCARB 01 design, saying: “Honestly, we found a few things over the course of the weekend…
“I think it was always going to be an uphill battle. We simply don't have everything functioning at 100%. So, we see a few flaws, honestly, with the car.
“The race itself, safety car, everyone pitted, and we had a really slow stop. Then we're in that train. So, at the end, then just to make sure, I made my mistake as well, I had a spin at Turn 1.”
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
While Ricciardo did not specify the nature of the issues, he pointed to struggles producing “efficiency” that meant RB struggled to improve as strongly as rival teams as the race weekend wore on. Tsunoda called out a lack of grip.
Ricciardo continued: “Honestly, some things with the car. Like just when it comes to producing efficiency and everything, just a few things didn't quite add up…
“When it kind of plateaus and the others keep improving, it's also a bit of a sign. So, I could feel that that was the limit of the car.
“We did find some things afterwards. But then you’ve got parc ferme [regulations preventing major set-up changes]. And to be honest, even if we didn't have parc ferme, it's probably nothing we can fix in 24 hours.
“So, I'm sure a few things [will] go back to the factory and come back with a fresh car in Melbourne.”
Ahead of his home race in Melbourne next weekend, Ricciardo added: “The reason I'm staying optimistic is because I know that we had some things wrong. And with a good car and everything sorted, I know we can do a lot better.”
Watch: F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On
