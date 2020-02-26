Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

shares
comments
Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 2:50 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says he is committed to Renault’s Formula 1 project in the long-term and is not looking for the “next best thing” when his contract ends this year.

Seven-time grand prix winner Ricciardo quit Red Bull at the end of 2018 to join Renault on a two-year contract, but is currently a free agent for 2021.

Ricciardo has been linked to Ferrari for 2021 after a difficult first year with Renault that saw him fail to score a podium finish, as he recorded a best result of fourth at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Australian has been tipped as a potential replacement for Sebastian Vettel, and was quoted earlier this month as saying he was “answering all calls” over drives for next year.

After initially staying coy when asked if he would like to race for Ferrari - only saying Vettel was a “nice guy” - Ricciardo stressed he remains committed to Renault’s long-term ambitions to fight for wins and championships.

“I reiterated afterwards probably in the second part of that sentence, I will answer calls for sure, but most importantly I want this to work,” Ricciardo said.

“I don’t want it to feel like I’ve just come to Renault and just got away from Red Bull, and then I’m looking for the next best thing. I really want to make this happen and make it work.

“Obviously the step to that is getting more out of this year than we did last year and hopefully getting enough out of it, that the journey continues beyond my two-year contract. That’s the ideal scenario.

“To talk about other what-ifs and future here and there, it’s still too early.

“You don’t want to rock the boat obviously as well, but we haven’t even started this year, so to already start thinking about ’21. I can’t think about it yet.”

Vettel is entering the final year of his existing Ferrari contract, but team principal Mattia Binotto said earlier this month the four-time world champion was the “first option” to partner Charles Leclerc next year.

Leclerc signed a new Ferrari contract last December after an impressive first season with the team, tying him down until 2024.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz beat Ricciardo to lead the F1 midfield drivers in 2019, but also batted away a link to Vettel’s drive when asked if the German would be the catalyst in the driver market.

“I don’t know, and at the moment I don’t really care if Sebastian is going to be the catalyst or not,” Sainz said.

“As you know, I’m very happy in McLaren. I feel very much part of this project, this medium-to-long-term project, and to be honest I don’t think about anything else.

“I want this year to be a step forward compared to last year and keep working in the same direction with the same objectives, and we’ll see.”

Related video

Next article
F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years

Previous article

F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Carlos Sainz
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
15 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1

1h
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

16m
5
Formula 1

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination

Latest videos

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1
2h

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

Latest news

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay
F1

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years
F1

F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years

Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1
F1

Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1

Kubica quickest in opening session of second F1 test
F1

Kubica quickest in opening session of second F1 test

Latest Vietnam images released as track completed
F1

Latest Vietnam images released as track completed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.