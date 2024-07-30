Ricciardo to stay at RB after summer break following Red Bull review

Daniel Ricciardo will remain at RB after Formula 1’s summer break, Motorsport.com has learned, with Red Bull electing against any driver changes for now.

As part of its mid-season review of the make-up of the Red Bull and RB teams, senior figures – including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko – met at its Milton Keynes factory on Monday.

Read Also: Formula 1 Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

While top of the agenda was what to do with Sergio Perez, with Red Bull electing to continue with him for now, part of its discussions involved the RB team as well.

Yuki Tsunoda had been eager for a step up to Red Bull but was always expected to remain where he is, while Ricciardo’s future was more open.

The Australian has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season where, despite some flashes of speed, he has struggled to maintain consistently strong form.

He had emerged as a candidate to be slotted in at Red Bull if Perez was dropped, but equally there was a chance that he could even be dropped with immediate effect and replaced with Liam Lawson if there were no signs of progress.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, with Ricciardo having appeared to turn a corner on his campaign and been promoted into the points in Belgium last week, it is understood that Red Bull was sufficiently satisfied with his performance to feel there was no need to make a change for now.

RB has long insisted that, while Ricciardo had some difficulties earlier on in the year, it was important that the team worked hard to make him feel more comfortable in the car.

CEO Peter Bayer told Motorsport.com recently: “Daniel certainly has helped us tremendously.

“Looking back last year when he joined the team, he brought a whole new energy and spirit into the team, and he has been extremely helpful in supporting Yuki. Yuki has just stated very recently that he still keeps learning from Daniel.

"It's part of our job, also as a mission from the shareholders, to develop drivers. And that's what we currently do.”

Ricciardo is expected to take part in a filming day with RB at Imola on Wednesday, where Lawson is also set to get a run.

Speaking ahead of the recent double-header in Hungary and Belgium, Ricciardo made no bones of the fact that he knew his F1 future rested on delivering to his best.

“I haven't been told anything, but I've told myself ‘Fucking do it' - go fast,” he said. “You got two races to give it hell, and that's honestly not even with the idea of moving up. It's even in my turn just trying to lock something in for next year.

“So yeah, I intentionally came into the weekend telling myself that these two races could be two of the most important of my not only season, but potentially career.

“So yeah, they haven't specifically said anything to me. But I've said enough to myself!”