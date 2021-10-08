Tickets Subscribe
Turkish GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 Next / F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams

By:

Daniel Ricciardo believes it is still track-dependent for McLaren to fight with Formula 1 front-runners Mercedes and Red Bull despite its recent strong form.

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams

Ricciardo scored McLaren’s first victory in almost nine years by winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last month, leading home team-mate Lando Norris for a 1-2.

Norris himself came close to winning the following race in Sochi two weeks ago, only for a late rain shower to end his hopes after failing to make the switch to intermediate tyres at the right time.

The upswing in form for McLaren has helped its push for third place in the constructors’ championship against Ferrari, and given hope to a more open fight at the head of the field following a period of Red Bull and Mercedes dominance.

The team has regularly downplayed its chances of being a consistent threat in the fight at the front, and Ricciardo felt that while it had got in the mix on occasion this year, its best form was still largely track-dependent.

“We’ve definitely been looking like [fighting Mercedes and Red Bull] certainly more often in the last few weeks,” Ricciardo said.

“I think Lando has been there pretty much all year, and it’s starting to look more promising for me as well.

“But looking at Lando’s race [in Sochi], the part in the dry was very strong, contending there.

“I think it’s still a little track-dependent for us as a team. I don’t think we’re universally strong across the board, at every track layout we go to.

“The ones that we’re strong on, we seem to be able to really take it to the top two teams.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said that he broadly agreed with Ricciardo’s assessment, and that the team was remaining realistic about its current standing in the F1 pecking order, with its focus being on beating Ferrari to third place in the constructors’ championship.

“I think with the picture we have seen so far this year, yes I would agree that it will be track-specific,” Seidl said.

“We have seen occasionally this year that we were able to fight even for pole positions or keep faster cars behind us on specific tracks.

“At the same time, I think with the development of the car throughout the season, plus a better understanding also of the team and how to get even more performance out of the package that we have, I think we made steps in terms of car performance at all kinds of tracks, as we have seen for example in Hungary.

“But I think we have a realistic view on where we are right now. At least with the Ferraris, we have everything in our hands in order to keep them behind us.

“At the same time, whenever there are opportunities to score podium results, we want to be there.”

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Turkish GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
2 h
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

