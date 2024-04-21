All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Ricciardo: Stroll "making my blood boil" after China F1 contact

Daniel Ricciardo says Lance Stroll's refusal to take blame for their collision in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix is "making my blood boil".

Filip Cleeren Oleg Karpov
Upd:
As the field got ready to restart the race on Lap 27, a lock-up from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso into the hairpin caused a concertina effect for cars having to brake behind him.
Several places behind the Spaniard, his team-mate Stroll crashed into the back of RB's Ricciardo, lifting the Australian's car up and causing damage that would end up terminal for both cars.
Stroll initially blamed the driver who caused the concertina for jumping on the brakes, which unbeknownst to him turned out to be Alonso.
However, the FIA race stewards had a different opinion and handed the Canadian a 10-second time penalty. He also received two penalty points, bringing his total up to seven for the past 12 months.
Ricciardo, who saw a chance of a first points finish of 2024 evaporate, was furious by Stroll's lack of responsibility for the incident after watching the replays, which he said showed Stroll not paying attention to him.
"Maybe in an hour, when he sees it, he might take some accountability. But if he doesn't, I can't help him, nor can anyone here," Ricciardo said.
"It's so frustrating. Obviously, racing incidents happen, but behind a safety car, that should never happen.
"What made my blood boil is I watched his onboard, to just see it from his perspective. And as soon as we start braking, you can see his helmet turn right and he's looking at the apex of Turn 14, he's not even watching me. And then when he looks back, he's in the back of me.
"I don't know what he's doing, where his head is, but all he has to do is worry about me in that situation, and he clearly wasn't. Let's see what he says in the media, but if he comes after me, then I'll say more..."
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo was even more enraged when presented with Stroll's radio comments, which suggested he blamed the Australian for the incident.
"I'd slowly started to calm down, and then I was told what Lance thinks of the incident. Apparently, I'm an idiot, and it was my fault. That made my blood boil, because it's clear as day and it's also behind a safety car.
"The only thing you've got to do is watch the car in front. We can't predict what the leader's gonna do. The race doesn't start until the control line.
"I'm doing my best not to say what I want to say, but f*ck that guy. And I'm being nice, too! But if that's what he thinks..."
But Stroll clarified afterwards that his "idiot" comments were not aimed at Ricciardo specifically.
"I don't think it was him," Stroll said. "Everyone just slammed on the brakes and he was the guy in front of me. So I don't think he slammed on the brakes, It was a concertina effect.
"I got a penalty because of the end result that I hit Ricciardo, but it's not like everything was normal and I just slammed into the back of him.
"There was a really odd concertina effect that I would have liked to see the stewards take into consideration maybe a little bit more."
Read Also:
The stewards' verdict read: "We determined that Car 18 ought to have anticipated the pace of the cars in front, particularly Car 3 and should have prepared to brake accordingly.
"Had it done that, it would have avoided the collision. Hence Car 18 was predominantly to blame for the collision that ultimately led to Car 3 having to retire from the race."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris
Next article Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form
Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"

Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"

Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB
More from
RB
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Ricciardo could feel new F1 chassis difference in China

Ricciardo could feel new F1 chassis difference in China

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo could feel new F1 chassis difference in China
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Ferrari admits to two strategic errors after losing Imola WEC race

Ferrari admits to two strategic errors after losing Imola WEC race

WEC WEC
Imola
Ferrari admits to two strategic errors after losing Imola WEC race
Marquez: Rossi-like Acosta can't be ruled out of MotoGP title fight

Marquez: Rossi-like Acosta can't be ruled out of MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez: Rossi-like Acosta can't be ruled out of MotoGP title fight
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Prime

Discover prime content
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia