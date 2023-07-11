Subscribe
Previous / Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote Next / Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo to make shock AlphaTauri F1 return, De Vries out

Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock in-season Formula 1 comeback with AlphaTauri from next week's Hungarian Grand Prix, replacing the ousted Nyck de Vries.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that De Vries had been dismissed after just 10 grands prix following a disappointing start to his F1 career with the Italian squad.

AlphaTauri has now confirmed De Vries' exit and has announced that Red Bull third driver Ricciardo will step into the Dutchman's seat for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri announces that Daniel Ricciardo will be joining the team on loan from Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix," the team said in a statement.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” added team boss Franz Tost. “There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 grand prix winner.

"I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Erik Junius

Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family as a third driver after losing his McLaren drive at the end of last year, one year before the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old Australian opted to take a sabbatical to recharge his batteries after a punishing stint with the Woking team, but has been keeping race ready and completed his first test with the current Red Bull RB19 on Tuesday.

Ricciardo has now been handed 12 races at AlphaTauri to prove to Red Bull that he has been able to rebuild himself after his 2022 exit, potentially with a view to challenging Sergio Perez for the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented: "It is great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track.

"His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri."

Ricciardo previously drove for AlphaTauri in its Toro Rosso guise in 2012 and 2013 before earning a promoting to Red Bull's main team.

The Australian took seven of his eight F1 wins for Red Bull alongside Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen, before moving on to Renault and then McLaren.

Alongside fellow rookie Logan Sargeant, De Vries was the only driver yet to register points in 2023 as he struggled for pace compared to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

His cause wasn't helped by AlphaTauri underperforming with this season's AT04, which has left the team last in the constructors' championship after 10 races with just two points.

But Red Bull's patience - and in particular that of driver advisor Helmut Marko - with the former F2 and FE champion was wearing thin and after just 10 races he has now moved to replace him.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Formula 1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023

AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023

Formula 1

AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023 AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

Formula 1
British GP

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

Audi to end factory involvement in GT3 racing in 2024

Audi to end factory involvement in GT3 racing in 2024

DTM DTM

Audi to end factory involvement in GT3 racing in 2024 Audi to end factory involvement in GT3 racing in 2024

Mercedes: Red Bull sidepod F1 test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Mercedes: Red Bull sidepod F1 test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes: Red Bull sidepod F1 test showed “substantial” loss of downforce Mercedes: Red Bull sidepod F1 test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

F1 Formula 1

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe