Subscribe
Previous / Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP Next / Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has undergone surgery and “metal work” as he recovers from breaking a bone in his hand during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Daniel Ricciardo,Scuderia AlphaTauri Team

Ricciardo has been sidelined by injury three rounds into his F1 return after crashing in second practice at Zandvoort.

The Australian locked the front wheels into the banked Turn 3 to shunt into the barrier. The steering wheel moved violently upon impact resulting in a broken metacarpal in his left hand.

With Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson deputising for Ricciardo, the current Japanese Super Formula runner-up progressed from 19th to 13th on his F1 debut, the Australian travelled to Barcelona for surgery.

Ricciardo has confirmed via social media that he underwent an operation on Sunday morning.

He posted on Instagram: "Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

 

It is understood that Ricciardo's treatment will involve working with Doctor Xavier Mir.

Mir operated on Lance Stroll following the cycling crash that ruled him out of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Aston Martin driver contested the season opener a week later.

Ricciardo is highly likely to miss the Italian GP at Monza, where he won in 2021, this weekend.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost told Motorsport.com: "For me, it looks like Liam will do Monza because I don't think that Daniel will be ready to race in Monza.

"We will send [Lawson] to the sim this week to be prepared for Monza."

Liam Lawson, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Liam Lawson, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Ricciardo would have the Singapore GP (15-17 September) in mind for his return.

Horner told Sky Sports: "He's just taken a bunch of time off, just getting his mojo back, getting back into it and now he's on the bench again. That was, I think, his frustration.

"I think he felt that the car, they've started to make some progress and it's a shame for him.

"But I'm sure, at the back of his mind, he's probably got Singapore as a target. But then again, Singapore is probably one of the most tough circuits on the calendar.

"But nature will take its course."

He added: "It's quite a clean break and then, of course, it's all about the recuperation and how long that takes.

"Any normal human being would probably be about 10 to 12 weeks, but we know that these guys aren't normal.

"So, it will all be about the recovery process - how long that will take, is it going to be three weeks, a month, is it six weeks? Nobody really knows."

shares
comments

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut

Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Latest news

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe