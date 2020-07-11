Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
QU in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

shares
comments
Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 1:13 PM

Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault Formula 1 chassis and power unit did not have to be changed after the Australian’s heavy crash in practice for the Styrian GP on Friday.

The gearbox has been swapped to the race unit used in last weekend’s Austrian GP, as was originally planned, which means the Australian will not take a penalty.

Ricciardo himself has also been passed fit to drive, once action finally gets underway after the third practice session was cancelled due to heavy rain. 

“After a thorough inspection of the engine it all seems good,” team boss Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com on Saturday morning. “We were switching to the race gearbox anyway, so no worries there.”

Read Also:

Abiteboul said that Ricciardo was on the limit and that wind conditions played a role in the accident.

“First and foremost Daniel is fine,” he explained soon after the session. “Even though he is looking a bit shell-shocked, he is absolutely fine. He has a very small bruise on his leg, but nothing to be worried about.

“As to what happened, I think the car is pushing a bit to have a bit more performance, and mindful of the fact that FP2 could be the only dry session we were trying to explore some dry set-up for more qualifying performance.

“We were having a car balance that was towards oversteer, and we had a bit of that, and we had a bit of tailwind on the exit of Turn 9. At the fast corners 9/10, and 6/7, it’s perceived that the track is a tricky track.

“So far all drivers didn’t put a foot outside, but it has been one like that for Daniel which led to quite spectacular consequences.”

Abiteboul is not worried about this weekend's wet conditions. “I think we have a decent car, but still a car that’s missing a little bit of performance, in particular at a track like this one where the corners are very fast, so the effect of the wet means that the cornering speeds are lower, so we are less exposed to the weaknesses that we still have on our car.”

Abiteboul also explained that Ricciardo’s retirement due to overheating in last weekend’s race was a result of a cracked radiator. He is confident that the problem has been addressed after some urgent work in the UK factory.

“It was a very strange thing that never happened [before],” he noted. “It’s a small crack on the radiator, one of the coolers, which meant that we had a loss of pressure, and therefore the water temperature in the engine was starting to creep up. And we stopped the car in order to protect the engine really.

“What we’ve been able to do is the type of radiator magic that F1 is used to. We sent all the radiators to Enstone, we got them inspected, x-rayed, every single one of them, and shipped them back in time – no quarantine for them. We should be fine in that area.”

Next article
Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Trending Today

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

My job in F1: The Safety Car driver
Formula 1 / Formula 1

My job in F1: The Safety Car driver

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues
Supercars / Supercars

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues

Albert Park: WPS Racing pre-race notes
Supercars / Supercars

Albert Park: WPS Racing pre-race notes

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

F1 preparing for possible qualifying wash-out
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 preparing for possible qualifying wash-out

Latest news

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

1h
3
Formula 1

My job in F1: The Safety Car driver

4
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

5
Formula 1

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash
Formula 1

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
Formula 1

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.