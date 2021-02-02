Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
306 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
312 days
See full schedule
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

shares
comments
Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris
By:

Lando Norris believes new McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo can help the team "move forward" with his Formula 1 race-winning experience in 2021.

Following Carlos Sainz's switch to Ferrari in place of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, McLaren moved quickly to sign Ricciardo from Renault on a two-year deal.

Ricciardo had been subject to interest from McLaren prior to his decision to leave Red Bull for Renault in 2018. The Australian took eight grand prix victories with Red Bull across his five-year stint with the team.

2021 will mark the first time in three years that McLaren has had a race winner in its F1 line-up, having partnered Sainz with then-rookie Norris back in 2019.

Norris was confident that Ricciardo would be able to bring some different perspectives to the McLaren squad, calling on his race-winning experience and his learnings at both Red Bull and Renault.

"It's going to be very good," Norris told Motorsport.com. "[Ricciardo] is going to give a different perspective on a lot of things.

"I'm sure some comments are going to be similar to Carlos, because Carlos drove the Renault, and probably a lot of characteristics are similar.

"A lot of things Carlos talked about sometimes were when he drove a Renault, things were like this, and the team acted like this and different circumstances. A lot of knowledge that drivers have, and something that I learned from Carlos, is knowledge of how he worked with other teams.

"With Daniel, working with Red Bull a bit more and knowing how to win races and how a team wins races and the car he needs for that. I think that's something Carlos doesn't have.

"That'll be very good for when Daniel comes in, giving those fresh ideas and helping the team move forward. I think it's very good."

Read Also:

Norris scored his maiden F1 podium last year, finishing third at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in June.

The British driver has impressed through his first two seasons on the grid, but was relishing the opportunity to go up against a proven race winner in Ricciardo.

"It's nice for me to work with someone different and learn some things," Norris said.

"But also to go up against a driver who has won races and people say is one of the best on the grid, it's a good chance for me to compare myself against him, and just work with him as a race winner."

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Previous article

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
