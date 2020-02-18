Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time
What’s it like to drive a brand-new Formula 1 car for the very first time? Find out onboard with Romain Grosjean, as he took the new Haas VF-20 for its very first installation lap at Barcelona this week.
And take a look through our gallery below, click on the arrows to scroll through the images...
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Romain Grosjean, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20
