Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
307 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
321 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies

shares
comments
Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 3:18 PM

Williams driver George Russell says the "big sacrifices" made by the current crop of Formula 1 rookies during their ascent to the series felt normal to them.

Formula 2 champion Russell stepped up to F1 in 2019 alongside fellow British rookies Lando Norris (McLaren) and Alex Albon (Red Bull).

Albon, who stepped up to Red Bull from Toro Rosso mid-season, emerged as top rookie runner in eighth in the standings, with Norris just missing out on the top 10 while Russell struggled to last in the standings in an uncompetitive Williams.

All three grew up racing each other through their karting and junior formulae careers and followed similar paths in leaving school early to focus on racing - something Russell admits simply "felt like the norm" and "nothing special" as they worked their way towards F1.

"We all left school early, took a big sacrifice there, none of us were out partying and drinking through our teen years," said Russell.

"We all thought this was the norm. We didn't think we were doing anything special.

"We just thought that's what it takes to become an F1 driver.

"I think it's only now that we sort of are appreciating that we did go above and beyond to reach our goals and it's great that people are appreciating that, and we are performing to a decent level."

Read Also:

Russell added that the time the trio spent racing together through their junior careers meant he "knew we'd be on a similar level" to each other when they made it to F1, and that they've "pushed each other" through their approach to racing.

"I know we're all good drivers, but I raced against these guys for my whole life, so I just thought it was the norm," he added.

"I knew we'd be on a similar level to one another when we came to F1, because we've raced each other our whole lives and we know where we rank ourselves amongst one another.

"Knowing that we do have the level to do a good job in Formula 1 against guys who have been here for 5-10 years and more is a great feeling and I think having raced one another all our careers since the age of 12-13, we've pushed each other.

"Probably not consciously.

"I saw things that Max [Verstappen] and Charles [Leclerc] did that I probably thought I need to do, they might have thought the same with us.

"Likewise, Lando was just below me and Alex was a bit ahead of me, Lando probably looked up to us, I looked up to Alex a little bit when he was in senior karting and I was in junior karting."

 

Next article
Why Hamilton sees Wolff partnership as one of F1's best

Previous article

Why Hamilton sees Wolff partnership as one of F1's best
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Sainz, Despres take stage wins

Latest videos

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023 07:33
Formula 1

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

Latest news

Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies
F1

Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies

Why Hamilton sees Wolff partnership as one of F1's best
F1

Why Hamilton sees Wolff partnership as one of F1's best

Norris has "strong list" of things to improve in 2020
F1

Norris has "strong list" of things to improve in 2020

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"
F1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1
F1

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.