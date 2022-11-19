Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Next / Hamilton facing F1 stewards' investigation over FP3 red flag rules breach
Formula 1 News

Rossi: "Killer instinct" of Alpine drivers went "a bit too far" in Brazil clashes

Laurent Rossi says the "killer instinct" of Alpine Formula 1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon went "a bit too far" in their Brazil sprint race clashes.

Luke Smith
By:
Rossi: "Killer instinct" of Alpine drivers went "a bit too far" in Brazil clashes

Alonso and Ocon came together twice on the opening lap of last Saturday's sprint race at Interlagos, causing both drivers to drop down the field.

An initial side-by-side moment at Turn 4 was followed by contact on the main straight as they completed the lap, with Alonso running into the rear-right tyre of Ocon's car.

It left Alonso with front wing damage that forced him to pit, as well as receiving a penalty for causing the collision. Ocon also dropped back in the sprint, leaving them 16th and 17th on the grid for the race.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said the drivers had let the team down with the incidents, noting the fight for P4 in the championship against McLaren. But Alonso and Ocon recovered to both score points in the race on Sunday, finishing fifth and eighth respectively.

Alpine CEO Rossi spoke to the drivers about what happened at Interlagos, telling the drivers they could "race until the team is worse off, which happened last weekend."

"I reminded them of our contracts, and I reminded them I have plenty of drivers that are longing to race in their place, and it would be a shame to finish the year with two other drivers, even if it costs me a lot," said Rossi.

"They took the responsibility, and they did a brilliant job [on Sunday]. It happens to everyone I guess. That is what makes those drivers incredible champions, they have this killer instinct.

"Sometimes it goes a bit too far. That's my role as well, to bring them back in a better space."

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine F1, attends the Press Conference

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine F1, attends the Press Conference

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The race saw Ocon allow Alonso to overtake him in the final stint following a safety car period, having told the team he wanted to pass Sebastian Vettel first before making the switch.

It helped Alonso on his late charge up to fifth place, helping increase Alpine's buffer over McLaren in the teams' standings to 19 points ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale.

Read Also:

Rossi said that no set team orders were imposed on the Alpine drivers in light of what happened on Saturday, but they were told they would be used if required.

"We told them that if we have to, they have to follow the orders, but there were no team orders," said Rossi.

"We have two different strategies, we could not predict which one would be the better outcome because it depends on the race conditions.

"But based on the pace and the circumstances, we told them that if they have to, we will impose swaps or things like that, and they would have to comply, which they did, which was perfect."

shares
comments
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers
Previous article

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers
Next article

Hamilton facing F1 stewards' investigation over FP3 red flag rules breach

Hamilton facing F1 stewards' investigation over FP3 red flag rules breach
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale

Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to win the final World Superbike race of the season at Phillip Island, as the red flags were shown with a handful of laps remaining.

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win

Alvaro Bautista won the final Superpole race of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island after making an inspired decision to start on slick tyres on a rapidly drying track.

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
18 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.