Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December
The long-anticipated machinery swap between Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi has been locked in for December 9 at Valencia, Motorsport.com has learned.
The idea has been in the works for several years, Monster – a major backer of both the Yamaha MotoGP team and Mercedes Formula 1 outfit – pushing to get Hamilton on a GP-spec M1 and Rossi in Hamilton's F1 car.
Barring any last-minute personal schedule changes, the sensational swap will now finally go ahead at Valencia a week after the F1 season closes out in Abu Dhabi.
The swap will be Hamilton's first time on a MotoGP bike, although he has done plenty of private track miles on two-wheels.
Late last year he even spent a day at Jerez on a Yamaha R1 M Superbike, with help from factory riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes.
Read Also:
Rossi, on the other hand, has significant open-wheeler experience. The Doctor tested for Ferrari a number of times in the past, with a permanent switch to four wheels with the Scuderia even considered.
He is also set to race a Ferrari 488 GT3 at the Gulf 12 Hours at the Yas Marina circuit on the Saturday after the Monster swap.
Read Also:
Valentino Rossi tests the Ferrari F2008
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
Previous article
Explained: F1's 2021 rules shake-up
Next article
F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1 , MotoGP
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now
|Teams
|Mercedes Shop Now , Yamaha Factory Racing
|Author
|Oriol Puigdemont
Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by