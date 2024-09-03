All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

Russell “0.5cm” away from airborne crash in “340km/h” squeeze by Perez

Russell had a scary moment when battling Perez in the Monza F1 race

Ben Vinel Oleg Karpov
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

MercedesGeorge Russell says his Italian Grand Prix nearly ended in tears, after narrowly avoiding contact at around 340km/h when battling Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for eighth place.

Having damaged his front wing in an incident at the start of the Monza Formula 1 race, Russell was charging through the field after coming out in 12th position following his second pitstop, having swiftly overtaken RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Williams’ Alexander Albon.

On lap 38, Russell attacked a very defensive Perez, who closed the door on the approach to Variante del Rettifilo and barely left a car’s width on his right. The Briton brushed the grass with his right wheels but made the move stick nonetheless.

He went on to finish seventh after passing Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, albeit 39.7 seconds off race winner Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

After the race, Russell pointed out his tussle with Perez had been too perilous for comfort given the speed both cars were travelling at and the lack of margin left by his rival.

When asked by a reporter if he’d had fun with Perez, the Mercedes driver retorted: “I mean, fun? I'm not sure you can just describe that ‘fun’, because I thought I was about to go airborne when he was squeezing me at 340km/h. But yeah, hard racing and at least glad to make it one position.

“It was right at the very, very limit.”

However, Russell does not intend to talk the incident through with Perez: “There's nothing to say. We didn't crash at the end of the day, and I got past him, but half a centimeter more and it could have been a different story.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, passes George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, passes George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added that the Red Bull driver’s defence “probably” could be considered as “a move under braking”, though it actually occurred before both racers actually braked for the chicane.

“Was there enough of a gap? That gap was tiny but still, the move came late,” Wolff insisted.

Perez finished the race eighth, with Russell leading him by 14.4 seconds. The two men are currently classified seventh and eighth respectively in the drivers’ championship, with 143 and 128 points to their names.

Additional reporting by Mark Mann-Bryans

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris undercut may have helped Leclerc win Italian GP - Ferrari
Next article FIA declares all 2024 wings legal after clarification sought on McLaren, Mercedes designs

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel
Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat

Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat

Formula 1
Italian GP
Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat
Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza

Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP
Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying

Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue
Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders

Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff: Time for McLaren to make tough call on team orders
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

Formula E to race on F1's Jeddah street circuit

Formula E to race on F1's Jeddah street circuit

FE Formula E
Formula E to race on F1's Jeddah street circuit
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban
Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Prime

Discover prime content
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia