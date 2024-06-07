All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Russell: "Crazy" F1 2026 top speeds will have safety implications

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has urged the FIA to look into safety improvements over the "pretty crazy" top speeds the 2026 cars will be capable of.

Filip Cleeren Ben Hunt
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

On Thursday the FIA presented an outline of the all-new 2026 F1 cars with a bigger emphasis on electric energy and much lower drag and downforce levels.

The more slippery cars are projected to be slower through the corners, but faster on the straights than the current machinery, which Russell believes comes with safety implications.

"The cars are going to take a quite a big turn in terms of how they perform," said Russell, also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association that represents the drivers' interests.

"They're going to be exceptionally quick in the straights, 360km/h probably at most tracks, which is pretty impressive.

"Obviously then the safety needs to be probably improved, because having a crash at 360, 370km/h is going to be pretty crazy."

F1 2026 FIA car renders

F1 2026 FIA car renders

Photo by: FIA

A particular point of concern is what could happen on ultra-fast street circuits like Jeddah and Baku, with Russell urging the rule makers to rethink whether even faster top speeds are really a desired by-product of the 2026 rules shift.

"When it comes to safety, unfortunately, history has told us that incidents need to happen before changes are made," he explained.

"Everybody needs to do a really thorough job ahead of these regulations, because the cars are going to be so quick.

"It's going to have so little downforce in the straights, it's almost going to feel like you're just flying through the air.

"You can imagine in a race that it starts raining and you're on slick tyres, and you're doing 250 miles an hour on a street circuit. That's going to be a bit of a sketchy place to be, so these are questions that need to be answered.

"To be fair to the FIA, they are fully aware of this and they're on top of this, and they're looking at all of the possible scenarios of what could happen.

"Time will tell, but the cars are already bloody fast as they are. Where do we stop, are we going to get up to 400 kilometres an hour? Do the fans really need or want to see this?"

Russell felt it would be a shame to lose the high-downforce performance of the current generation of cars, but said it would be a worthy compromise if it means the quality of the racing improves.

"From a driving standpoint you want the fastest cars, you want to feel like you're in a fighter jet and in 2020 and 2021 that's how it felt, and now these cars are getting very quick again," he added.

"It would be a shame to lose some of that performance of the car. But on the flip side, it will improve the racing if there's less downforce and there's less dirty air.

"You can't have it all and you've got to choose your battles. What is it that we want to achieve?

"For me, you want to have good, hard racing, and strong competition, ideally, between every team and every driver."

Read Also:

Watch: The Future of Formula One - First Look at The 2026 F1 Regulations

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 trophies: 10 of the weirdest designs awarded at a grand prix
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull solutions to kerb-riding F1 issues not a quick fix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
RB confirms Tsunoda for 2025 F1 season

RB confirms Tsunoda for 2025 F1 season

Formula 1
RB confirms Tsunoda for 2025 F1 season
Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"

Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alonso: Conditions will make Canada F1 weekend one big "gamble"
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Why Russell got new Mercedes F1 front wing over Hamilton in Monaco

Why Russell got new Mercedes F1 front wing over Hamilton in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Russell got new Mercedes F1 front wing over Hamilton in Monaco
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Latest news

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia