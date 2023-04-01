Subscribe
Previous / Masi: Return to F1 paddock "like seeing the long-lost family" Next / Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Q3 surprise
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Russell “disappointed” to miss Australian GP pole with surprise Mercedes pace

George Russell says he was “disappointed” not to land pole position for Formula 1’s 2023 Australian Grand Prix following the surprise overnight pace revival from Mercedes that ‘changed expectations’.

Matt Kew
By:
Russell “disappointed” to miss Australian GP pole with surprise Mercedes pace

Russell pinched second on the grid in the dying moments of qualifying in Melbourne as he ran 0.236s adrift of pacesetter Max Verstappen, who led the way for Red Bull courtesy of a 1m16.732s lap.

Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will head the second row in third place after running 0.372s behind.

That result marked Mercedes’ best Saturday of its trying season as it awaits significant upgrades to improve its W14 car, but also reflected a notable overnight change in fortunes for the team.

While changeable weather disguised the competitive order on Friday, Russell was 0.8s slower than Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in FP2 as Hamilton ran to 13th. The duo, as per Saudi Arabia, were notably split in their suspension set-up.

Given the change in fortunes, Russell expressed his surprise, saying: “We weren't expecting that, that's for sure.

“A lot of hard work going on back at a factory, here in Melbourne, and wow, what a session for us.

“The car felt alive, the lap of the end was right on the limit and I'm going to be honest, I was little bit disappointed that we didn't get pole position.

“It's one of those things how your expectations change so quickly in this sport, we probably would have been happy with the top-four, top-five yesterday.

“But the car fell awesome and it goes to show we've definitely got potential still to come.”

Russell did concede, however, that Mercedes was not entirely sure where the uptick had come from initially at least, the driver adding: “We’ve got to understand obviously when you have good days and bad days, but we'll take it.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, called the result “totally unexpected” and a “dream” scenario for Mercedes.

The seven-time champion said: “This is totally unexpected. [I’m] really, really proud of the team.

“George did a fantastic job there today. So, for us to be up on the two front rows is honestly a dream for us.

“We're all working as hard as we can to get right back up the front and so, to be this close to the Red Bull is honestly, it's incredible.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Masi: Return to F1 paddock "like seeing the long-lost family"

Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Q3 surprise
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia

What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP

What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia

Leclerc blames own driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor F1 qualifying

Leclerc blames own driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Australian GP

Leclerc blames own driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor F1 qualifying Leclerc blames own driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor F1 qualifying

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Formula 1

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP Russell: Mercedes F1 will "go for it" to beat Verstappen in Australian GP

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari has "different approach" for F1 Australian GP focus

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, claims Alonso

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.