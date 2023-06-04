Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes
George Russell believes Mercedes' double podium at Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix is "a sign of things to come" for the team.
After qualifying a disappointing 12th, Russell confirmed Mercedes' improved race pace from Friday practice to move up to third behind winner Max Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Russell and Hamilton used their superior tyre management, which allowed them to avoid the hard tyre on their two-stopper, to defeat Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who dropped from second to fifth.
According to Russell Mercedes' double podium shows that the Brackley team is finally on the right track after introducing comprehensive upgrades in Monaco, which were further exploited at the more traditional Barcelona layout.
"I'm a little bit surprised, for sure," said Russell, who finished eight seconds behind Hamilton.
"Kudos to the team for giving me a really great car today. A strong race for us as well from P12 coming all the way to P3.
"A sign of things to come hopefully for us as a team."
Hamilton, who briefly fell behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll at the start, passed Sainz on track after the first round of pitstops and was never threatened again for second, using his softer mediums to distance the Ferrari.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
That netted him a comfortable second place, albeit a distant 23 seconds behind the dominant Red Bull of Verstappen.
"What a result for our team, we definitely didn't expect to have the result we had today," added Hamilton.
"I just really want to take my hat off to my team, a big, big thank you to everyone back to the factory for continuing to push and bring us a little bit closer to the [Red] Bulls.
When asked by interviewer and former rival Nico Rosberg if Mercedes can still close the gap to Red Bull this year, Hamilton said: "I think they are too quick at the moment, but we're working at it.
"So, just one step at a time and if we can get close by the end of the year, that'd be awesome. But if not, next year."
After outscoring a struggling Aston Martin by 19 points in Barcelona, Mercedes has now jumped clear of its customer team to take second in the constructors' standings by 18 points.
Related video
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing
Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing
Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash
Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place
Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place Mercedes: Uncertainties over W14 F1 car gone with new ‘baseline’ in place
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race
IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.