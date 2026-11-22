Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell: “I don’t regret it” after crashing out of second at Las Vegas GP

George Russell says "I don't regret it" after hitting the Turn 5 wall on Lap 48 while fighting for second in Las Vegas

Rahaan Mazumder Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:46 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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George Russell could have played it safe and walked away from the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix with a podium. Instead, the Mercedes driver gambled on a late lunge for second - and watched both his shot at victory and his championship cushion slide into the Turn 5 barrier.

Running third on Lap 48 of 50 behind leader Max Verstappen and team-mate Kimi Antonelli, Russell locked his brakes while trying to clear Antonelli heading into Turn 5. His W17 slid nose-first into the wall, forcing him to reverse back onto the circuit and dropping him to ninth at the chequered flag - 13.192 seconds adrift of Verstappen.

Even so, Russell refused to second-guess going for the win.

"I knew if I wanted to win the race I needed to be in second going into the last couple of laps," Russell said. "Kimi didn’t have the overtake mode, and I just went for a high-risk move and paid the price, but I don’t regret it. Of course I’m disappointed with it, but I could have been conservative, and I would have finished in third."

The miscue drew instant mockery from Verstappen - just a day after their heated FP3 clash - with the Red Bull driver laughing, "Haha, well done. My God," over team radio. Moments later, Antonelli suffered a late power deployment drop that allowed McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri past for second and third, leaving Verstappen clear to claim his third Las Vegas win.

Salvaging just two points dealt a heavy blow to Russell’s fight for runner-up honours. Verstappen jumped to 304 points - 40 clear of Russell (264) with only 50 points remaining across standard race weekends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi - while Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton (267) moved into third and Norris pulled level with Russell on 264.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

“Learning on the fly” in a wild slipstream battle

Russell’s late gamble capped a frantic 50-lap tactical puzzle shaped by Formula 1’s 2026 energy-deployment rules, which triggered relentless lead swaps between Verstappen, Russell, Antonelli, and Norris.

"It was interesting. It was quite fun for maybe half the race. Then it started to get a bit tiring at one point because it was absolutely impossible to get away," Russell said.

"I felt I was in a very good deployment mode to overtake Verstappen and be ahead of the startline. Kimi was overtaking, but Max was already re-overtaking before the line," he added. "But it left me very vulnerable in the middle sector, and that’s why I lost some positions. I went down to P5, and then I had to change my strat mode, and it helped me get back up the order. I felt into the last lap I could go back to what I had to try and win the race. It was tough."

Asked how drivers balance straight-line bursts against mid-lap exposure, Russell admitted there was no playbook. "It was just learning on the fly, really," he said. "It was very bizarre. The speed differences in the straight were monumental. I was gaining 1.3s on the straight on Max; it was wild. Strange race."

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