Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

shares
comments
Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
By:

George Russell admitted that losing out on a maiden Formula 1 victory in Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix "really bloody hurt" following a tyre mix-up and a late puncture.

In his first appearance standing in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Russell dominated the majority of the race after taking the lead from teammate Valtteri Bottas at Turn 1.

Russell sat over five seconds clear of Bottas following their sole planned pitstops, only for a safety car period to be called and neutralise the race.

Mercedes tried to double-stack its cars in the pits, only to mix up the tyres and place a set meant for Bottas' car onto Russell's.

This forced the team to pit Russell again, dropping him to fifth for the restart, and has also sparked a post-race investigation from the stewards.

Read Also:

Russell managed to fight his way back up to second, and was closing on race leader Sergio Perez, only to suffer a puncture that forced him to pit again.

The British driver fought his way back to ninth place, and picked up an additional point for the fastest lap of the race.

"I've had races where I've had victories taken away from me, but twice, I couldn't believe it," said Russell.

"I couldn't believe what was happening. I drove my heart out, I had the race under control, especially in the beginning, and then obviously the safety car came out, which was annoying.

"But I felt comfortable. I put some good overtakes, I was fired up, I was ready to chase Sergio to get the win back, and it would have been tight, but we would have done it.

"And then it went away from us again. So that's racing."

Russell acknowledged it had been a rollercoaster of emotions across the race weekend, and that he was quick to talk to his parents after the race to pick himself up.

"If you'd told me at the start of this weekend I would have scored some points, I'd have said right, that's going to be a pretty fantastic weekend!" Russell joked.

"But if you'd told me I'd be leading the race, and then ended up… argh… I don't know.

"It really hurt, honestly, it really bloody hurt when I got out of the car.

"I spoke to my parents straightaway. I know they were feeling it. They said you've got so much to be proud of. Same with Toto [Wolff] and James [Vowles] and Bono. We hugged it out.

"So hopefully I've given Toto some problems to sort out for the future. I'm happy. I'm proud."

Related video

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Previous article

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Next article

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

Monza WRC: Ogier wins to claims seventh title
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

Monza WRC: Ogier wins to claims seventh title

Calderon 'finally' understanding Super Formula tyres
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon 'finally' understanding Super Formula tyres

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Latest news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

27min
3
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win after Mercedes debacle

1h
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

5
WRC

Monza WRC: Ogier wins to claims seventh title

7h

Latest news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"
Formula 1

Russell: Losing victory twice in Bahrain "really bloody hurt"

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong
Formula 1

Ocon hopes Sakhir GP podium proves doubters wrong

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up
Formula 1

Mercedes under investigation for Russell, Bottas tyre mix-up

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.