Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end  Next / How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Russell "lost and confused" as Mercedes hampered by bouncing

George Russell admitted that he was “lost and confused” in qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish GP after a change of set-up before the session failed to pay off.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Russell struggled with bouncing in Barcelona's high-speed corners which made his Mercedes W14 even trickier to drive on the limit, with the Briton reporting a belief that there was something wrong with his tyres early in Q1. 

"The car wasn't feeling okay every single lap of the session," said Russell when asked by Motorsport.com about the car's behaviour. "We made some small changes from FP3 to quali, and the car was bouncing a lot in the high-speed corners.

"The corners that were easily flat in practice, I couldn't take flat. I couldn't get the tyres working, it kind of all went wrong. From the first lap in Q1, I knew we weren't going to be having a good day. It was strange.

"We should be capitalising on conditions like that and we usually do. As a team, we're usually very good when it's challenging, but today, especially on my side it just wasn't there."

Russell was eliminated in Q2 after making contact with team-mate Lewis Hamilton and lapping over six-tenths shy of Max Verstappen's benchmark time in that phase.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Referencing the one-and-a-half second deficit to Q1 leader Nico Hulkenberg to highlight his struggle, Russell added: "I was trying all sorts with the out-lap, all sorts with pressures. Probably just got ourselves a bit lost and confused.

"The set-up change we made into quali definitely was directionally wrong for those cold, damp, greasy conditions, which is a shame, especially because I think we have a fast race car. I think in FP2 we probably had the second-quickest car after Max, ahead of the Ferraris. 

"So not all is lost. We just need to be patient tomorrow in trying to carve back through."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff backed Russell's bleak assessment of his weekend, conceding the team had gone the wrong way with his car.

"It was clear from the beginning that the set-up direction we went with George made the car worse," he said. "I think from the get-go he complained that he didn't feel any grip, that he had bouncing, the car understeered where before it oversteered.

"And that's something which we need to unwind now to understand exactly what we could have done differently."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes Russell: Double F1 podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow" Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"

Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach

Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe