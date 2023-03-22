Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: We "need some help" from Red Bull to win F1 races in 2023 Next / Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races

George Russell thinks his Mercedes Formula 1 team has "got some more performance in the locker" for the next few races after an encouraging Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Russell: Mercedes has more pace in its locker for next F1 races

Mercedes' poor start to the season looked set to continue when it struggled through Friday practice, but after overnight work the team unearthed more performance for qualifying.

While Lewis Hamilton still struggled to get to grips with certain characteristics of the W14, team-mate Russell made a step forward by qualifying fourth, which became third after Charles Leclerc's grid penalty.

It led to Russell saying after qualifying that Mercedes gained "more performance in a week than we found in almost a month".

Mercedes' race pace also took a step forward, with both cars outperforming the Ferraris. Amid confusion over Fernando Alonso's final results, Russell was briefly handed third but he was eventually confirmed as fourth ahead of Hamilton.

While the team is not getting carried away by its sudden improvement from Bahrain to Jeddah - a more radical concept change is still in the works - Russell does feel optimistic that there is more to come from the Brackley team on the short term.

"We definitely made a step in the right direction," Russell said. "I think, above all, we just truly maximised the potential of the car.

"We had a really strong qualifying, which was really enjoyable. I was really pleased to come home in P4 on the road because I felt like that was the maximum that was possible. And I was having fun up there.

"The car was feeling good. And we know we've got some more performance in the locker in some races to come."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

When asked earlier in the weekend when Mercedes' next significant steps might come, Russell said May's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the most likely target.

"Maybe Imola time," he said. "Perhaps you can bring it a bit earlier, but I guess you're always a bit wary to bring things to a street track.

"We just need to weigh up the options. With the mistakes we've made we're not going to rush to bring things forward, unless we're absolutely 120% sure it's the right one.

"And obviously, the longer you wait, the bigger impact you can have because of the development slope, so we need to weigh up the pros and cons.

"We want to be winning races this year, that's where we want to be. Of course, we'd love to be fighting for the championship, but Red Bull is just doing an excellent job.

"The gap they've got to the rest of the field is bigger than we've seen in F1 for six, seven or eight years, so it's pretty impressive."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: We "need some help" from Red Bull to win F1 races in 2023

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: "Poor visibility" makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do

Verstappen: "Poor visibility" makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: "Poor visibility" makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do Verstappen: "Poor visibility" makes missing F1 grid slot easy to do

Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness Sainz: Ferrari already identified development path amid F1 race pace weakness

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

Formula 1

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

SUPC Supercars

Supercars driver makes Porsche switch Supercars driver makes Porsche switch

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Misc General

Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Supercars responds to Camaro axing

Supercars responds to Camaro axing

SUPC Supercars

Supercars responds to Camaro axing Supercars responds to Camaro axing

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.